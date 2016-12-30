By: LaVender Shedrick Williams What does a high school basketball coach know about running a property appraiser’s office? Many Gadsden County voters publicly and privately pondered that question when Coach Reginald Cunningham, Head Basketball Coach for East Gadsden High School, decided to run for the office of property appraiser – again. Cunningham ran for the …
Coach Cunningham Makes History
Rev. H.K. Matthews Drive
(Brewton Alabama) By: She’s Social (tjackson@aheissocial.com) As a veteran of the Korean War and an iconic Civil Rights leader who got his start in the 60s, you might expect Rev. H. K. Matthews to have a tight grip on his emotions at all times. However, Rev. Matthews demonstrated that even icons can have a moment …View full post
NAACP, Emancipation Proclamation, and Kwanza Celebration Committees Join Forces on January 2nd at Mt. Canaan
By Tony McCray On January 2, 2017, The Annual Emancipation Proclamation Program will take place at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church at 10:00 am, along with the closing out of the Kwanza Celebration and the honoring of the 7 Principles of Kwanza and the last principle of Imani or Faith. As always at this annual …View full post
Happy Holidays from North 2 South Ballroom Connection
Photographed by Byron K. Johnson of JaDesron Photography: Ms. Fern Guillebeaux, Instructor (Center) with North 2 South Ballroom Connection Dancers during their 2016 Annual Christmas Party at the National Guard Armory Center.View full post
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Delta Iota Omega Chapter: Presenting 12 Dazzling Diamond Debutantes Who are Destined for Greatness.
By: Carlyn A. James On the 30th day of December 2016 at 7:00 p.m., the Delta Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® will be presenting its 60th Debutante Ball. Twelve “Dazzling Diamond Debutantes” who are “Destined for Greatness” will be introduced to society. The annual event will be held at New …View full post
FUNdraising Good Times: The FUNdraising Doctor is in! Part One of a Two Part Series
The board of directors of an organization is responsible for its financial health. What does this mean? How do you measure the fundraising health of the board? We at Saad&Shaw suggest a visit to the FUNdraising doctor. A check-up may be in order. Below you will find symptoms of board health. Use these to evaluate …View full post
The Gantt Report: New Year and a New Life
By Lucius Gantt I hope the readers and supporters of The Gantt Report had a pleasant, peaceful and joyous holiday season. Don’t get caught up in the end of year parties and celebrations so much that the festive activities cloud your minds about what the future will be like for you, …View full post
Black Girls Code Founder On Racism
Special Correspondent: Megan Rose Dickey Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code is on a mission to change the face of technology by introducing girls from underrepresented communities to coding. Black Girls Code does this through a series of workshops, hackathons and summer camps. “When we look at tech companies, they really at this point in …View full post
Que-Capades Celebrates Scholarship Ball
The BETA Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Pfi Fraternity, Inc. and Omega Golden Rule Foundation Inc. held it’s annual Que-Capades Scholarship Ball Saturday night, Dec 23, 2016, at the beautiful Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Community Center, This festive event was very successful. The Que Ball as is generally called has been around since 1935. Back in …View full post
MR. ROBBINS NEIGHBORHOOD AND SANTA CLAUS LIGHT UP WEDGEWOOD COMMUNITY FOR CHRISTMAS
By: Tony McCray Fred Robbins, the former NFL Football Defensive Tackle, was not playing defense on this past Saturday at the Marie Young Community Center in Wedgewood. Instead, Fred Robbins went on the offense with the children and families in Wedgewood and the surrounding area bringing Christmas cheer to an area hard hit with …View full post
Dec 30
Dec 30
Dec 23
Dec 23
Par 4 Honors Colored Veterans for Christmas
Saturday morning, the colored Veterans section of the United States was honored by Par 4 as they laid wreaths for Christmas on their graves. “Each year we spend over $350 in wreaths to honor our veterans. The graves of the colored veterans were placed along the back wall in a small section at the …
Dec 23
Unity InThe Family’s Angel Tree Provides Gifts and Food to Incarcerated Families’ Children
By: Tony McCray Dr. Calvin Avant’s non-profit, Unity in the Family Ministry, continued its outreach to the community by sponsoring its 13th Annual Angel Tree gift presentations and dinner at First Baptist Church of Warrington where Dr. James Miller serves as Pastor. Donations for the event were obtained from other churches, civic organizations and business …
Dec 16
THE IMPACT NETWORK EXPANDS ITS REACH THROUGH COMCAST XFINITY
By Roz Edward (Michigan Chronicle, NNPA Member) The Impact Network, the only independent African American-owned and operated Christian television network in the United States, will now be available in even more homes, thanks to an expanded distribution agreement with Comcast’s Xfinity TV platform. The Impact Network features programming on urban ministries, gospel music, lifestyle …
