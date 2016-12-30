Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Delta Iota Omega Chapter: Presenting 12 Dazzling Diamond Debutantes Who are Destined for Greatness.

By: Carlyn A. James

On the 30th day of December 2016 at 7:00 p.m., the Delta Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® will be presenting its 60th Debutante Ball. Twelve “Dazzling Diamond Debutantes” who are “Destined for Greatness” will be introduced to society. The annual event will be held at New World Landing, 600 South Palafox Street in Pensacola, Florida. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., as the presentation will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale for $45.00 per person, and all proceeds will benefit the AKA Scholarship Fund. Two scholarships will be awarded. This dinner-dance event is strictly formal. The president of the local chapter is Sheree Triplett Roberts, and the co-chairs are Carla Scott Jones and Gloria Clay. The local chapter will also be celebrating its 70th anniversary as a community service organization in Pensacola. (Debutantes’ photos courtesy of Carmen Jones Photography)

