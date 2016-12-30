NAACP, Emancipation Proclamation, and Kwanza Celebration Committees Join Forces on January 2nd at Mt. Canaan

By Tony McCray

On January 2, 2017, The Annual Emancipation Proclamation Program will take place at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church at 10:00 am, along with the closing out of the Kwanza Celebration and the honoring of the 7 Principles of Kwanza and the last principle of Imani or Faith. As always at this annual event, the Pensacola Branch of the NAACP will officially induct its NAACP Officers: President- Rodney Jones,1st Vice President- Rev. Dr. Isaac Williams, Secretary- Dr. Joyce Hopson, Asst. Secretary- Renae Mann,

Treasurer- Vin Durant, Asst. Treasurer- Michael Young. The Executive Committee Members: Dr. Calvin Avant, Ellison Bennett, Georgia Blackmon Rev. Willie Blackwell, Betty Lee, Tony McCray, Frankie McIntosh, Linda Nobles, Barbara Reed, Eladies P. Sampson, and Larry Williams, Sr.

The NAACP Pensacola Branch is now holding its Executive Committee meetings and its General Membership meetings at 615 N. “W” Street formally known as the Jolene Avant Center of Excellence. Both meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month.

The Executive Committee meets at 6:00 p.m., and the General Membership meets at 7:00 p.m. Those persons interested in becoming a NAACP Member can contact any of the abovementioned officers or any members of the Pensacola Branch to become a member.

