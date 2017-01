Ms. Peggy Scott, original songstress of Part Time Lover, performed at The Event Center New Year’s Eve to a crowd of young and old, looking to bring in the new year.

Many of her fans were on hand to wish her well and enjoy the many songs she has performed in the past.

Locals including Will Easley, Bishop Bulwinkle, James Purifoy and Frankie-Mr. Soul City, also serenaded the crowd bringing in 2017.

