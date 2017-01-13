PANHANDLE SCHOOLS RECOGNIZED AS FIVE STAR SCHOOLS

~ Hundreds of schools statewide honored for exemplary community involvement ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., January 9, 2017 – Today, the Florida Department of Education announced the names of schools in Florida’s Panhandle that have earned the Five Star School Award for the 2015-16 school year. The award is bestowed upon schools that are committed to incorporating family and community members into the school environment to enhance student learning. Statewide, nearly 700 schools earned the recognition.

“Family and community involvement is essential to student success, and I am grateful for the parents, caregivers and community members who invest their time in our state’s schools.” said Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart. “When school leaders and educators engage the community, the result is higher academic achievement and more students prepared for future success.”

To earn Five Star School recognition, a school must show that it has achieved all of the benchmarks and criteria in five categories – Community/Business Partnerships, Family Involvement, Volunteerism, Student Community Service and School Advisory Council. Schools must also earn a grade of “C” or above or a school improvement rating of “Maintaining” or “Improving” for the year being recognized.

Below are the schools in Florida’s Panhandle that received the Five Star School Award for the 2015-16 school year.

School District

School (Bay)

· Hutchinson Beach Elementary School

· Surfside Middle School

Escambia

· A.K. Suter Elementary School

· Beulah Elementary School

· Blue Angels Elementary School

· Cordova Park Elementary School

· Ferry Pass Elementary School

· Hellen Caro Elementary School

· Jim Allen Elementary School

· McArthur Elementary School

· Molino Park Elementary School

· Myrtle Grove Elementary School

· NB Cook Elementary School

· Pleasant Grove Elementary School

· R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School

· Scenic Heights Elementary School

Okaloosa

· Niceville High School

Santa Rosa

· Gulf Breeze Elementary School

· Gulf Breeze Middle School

· Holley Navarre Intermediate

· Oriole Beach Elementary School

· S.S. Dixon Primary School

· West Navarre Primary School

To view the entire list of schools awarded, please visit Five Star School Award.

For more information about the Florida Department of Education, visit www.fldoe.org.

