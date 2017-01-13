The Gantt Report: Judas Peter

By Lucius Gantt

In the King James “version” of the Bible and in many other translations of Holy scriptures, Judas betrayed Jesus and Peter denied Jesus multiple times.

If you live long enough, one of your friends, one of your supporters, one of your followers or one of your loved ones will betray and deny you!

Well, a man that could become the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has been accused of exhibiting many Judas-like qualities.

I don’t know, and don’t care, but news reports in both “major” media and Black owned media suggest that the United States Representative. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) has distanced himself literally, mentally and physically from someone he once helped and admired, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of The Nation of Islam.

Sources claim, Representative Ellison, a Muslim, changed his name to Ellison Muhammad when he became active in NOI causes then changed his name to Keith Ellison when he decided to run for Congress.

I don’t know what his name is today or what his name will be tomorrow or the next day.

What I do know is the worst thing you can be in Islam, Christianity or many other religions is a hypocrite!

I also know a few other things.

I know that political operatives in America change like the wind. They change their party affiliations, they change their political policies and philosophies, they change their political votes and support and they change their addresses and residences if they believe changes will help them win elected offices or gain favor with various political power brokers.

Hmmm? Could one reason for any changes in religious affiliation, in name, in attitude, in mindset or political ideology made by Representative Ellison be based on the possibility that the Congressman is afraid that his past connections to the Nation of Islam would hamper his efforts to come up, so to speak, in the Democratic Party?

Possibly, because the American Jewish community is not very fond of Farrakhan and is very influential in American politics overall and even more influential in state and local political campaigns and political activities.

In fact, Black political professionals on all levels are told upfront that if Jews in the Democratic Party don’t want you to participate in Democratic purchasing transactions you won’t get any business from the Democratic Party!

There is no business like show business! The music, movie, television, radio and other facets of the entertainment industry is show business and that industry is heavily influenced by executives, staff members, agents, writers, producers, directors and executive producers that practice Judaism or support Judaism.

Everybody that has eyes should be able to see what kind of Black people get chosen to work in high level positions in both of America’s major political parties.

Keith Ellison, Donna Brazile, Michael Steele and others like them are who you think they are!

They are African Americans that love their political party more than they love their race, more than they love their neighbors and more than they love their God!

What’s going on in Party political hirings and appointments and the people that get the highest political jobs remind me of the slave Stephan, played by Samuel Jackson, in the movie D’Jango Unchained!

Don’t get mad at Representative Ellison, let him be the kind of man that he wants to be. Washington, D.C. is a real life “Candyland”! Ellison should fit and feel right in the political swamp.

The Democratic Party can give him the title and position of “Chairman” but when he leaves the Democratic office building and is away from the voices of his DNC committee members he will be called the same thing that most political party operatives call you and me and it rhymes with digger!

It’s bad to be called a “Judas” or a “Peter” but it’s worse to be called both! (Buy Gantt’s latest book, “Beast Too: Dead Man Writing” onAmazon.com and from bookstores everywhere. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net. And, if you want to,“Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook.)

