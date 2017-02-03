The Gantt Report: Immigration Ignorance

By Lucius Gantt

Where would President Donald Trump, his ancestors, his wife, his business partners and other United States citizens of European descent be if Native Americans stood at the shores 400 years ago with bows and arrows and banned immigrants who wanted to come to America?

Terrorism is defined as the use of terror and violence to intimidate and subjugate, especially as a political policy.

The President’s recent Executive Order was allegedly a political policy aimed at making Americans safe by banning entry into the United States by people from seven predominately Muslim countries that seek to enter U.S. cities.

Well, terrorism comes in all races, creeds, skin colors and faiths. Why the President suggested in his Order that the arbitrary selection of certain countries will make America safer, I don’t know.

Religious groups have terrorized and fought each other for thousands of years. If people who are Christians feel threatened by Muslims who talk about Jihad against non-believers, you should go and check out how Muslims felt during the Christian Crusades!

The Crusades were a series of devastating, bloody and murderous religious wars sanctioned by the Latin Church in the medieval period, especially the campaigns in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the aim of capturing Jerusalem and the Holy Land from Islamic rule, to recapture Christian territory and defend Christian pilgrims.

The executive order Trump signed Friday bars all entry for the next 90 days by travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. Excluded from the lists are several majority-Muslim nations where the Trump Organization is active and which in some cases have also faced troublesome issues with terrorism. If you don’t know, perhaps the President refuses to reveal his tax returns because those returns will show he has business interests in multiple predominately Muslims countries including, but not limited to, Turkey, Indonesia, The United Arab Emirates, Dubai and other places.

The executive order makes no mention of Saudi Arabia, home of 15 of the 19 terrorists involved in the 9/11 attacks. The Trump Organization had incorporated several limited liability companies in preparation for an attempt to build a hotel in Saudi Arabia, showing an interest in expansion in the country. The President’s company canceled those incorporations in December, indicating that no project is moving forward.

Trump wants to “make Americans safe” but many African Americans feel they are being terrorized constantly and almost daily by racist American terrorists that bomb Black churches, burn Black churches and shoot innocent church goers at Bible study sessions.

Everybody in every Black community knows a family member, friend or neighbor that has been a victim of racial terror. It took 40 years for people to tell the truth about how Black teenager Emmett Till was kidnapped, terrorized and killed.

If my geography is correct, and I think it is, of the seven countries whose Muslim residents were banned by the recent Executive Order, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen are African countries.

I don’t have to write a word to tell you what that implies to me.

The immigration Order is expected to hurt or harm many internet and technical businesses, hurt chances for the U.S. to host world sports competitions like the World Cup or Olympics and the Order can only make life more problematic for U.S. soldiers stationed in those Muslim countries fighting beside people that are possibly banned from America.

Immigration is an issue that must be addressed by all nations but immigration ignorance is dangerous and bad immigration policies should be opposed, discredited and abandoned!

