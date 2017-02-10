Delta Sigma Theta Presents Debutantes

On February 25, 2017, Pensacola Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, will collaborate with Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center to present the chapter’s 50th Debutante Cotillion. This is a formal event that is open to the public. The Cotillion will be held at the Hilton Pensacola Beach Gulf Front Hotel. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 each. As always, this year’s event promises to be a very exciting and enjoyable evening for all. Proceeds from the event will benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund as well as its other educational and community based projects.

Founded in 1913 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. A sisterhood of more than 250,000 college-educated Black Women, the Sorority currently has over 900 Chapters located in the United States, England, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas and the Republic of Korea. The Sorority is recognized for national and international service within its Five Point Programmatic Thrusts of Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, Political Awareness and Involvement.

On the local level, the Pensacola Alumnae chapter was chartered in 1949, and for 50 of those years, the membership has highlighted its investments in educational development initiatives within the local community by presenting the Cotillion – a formal event where deserving high school seniors, who have been mentored by the sorority, are presented to society. Eleven young ladies, all of whom are seniors in Escambia County high schools, will be presented at this year’s event, themed, “All That Glitters is Golden” commemorating 50 years of debutante presentations by the chapter in the Pensacola community.

The debutantes participate in extensive academic, social, and service phases of their formal training leading up to their presentation to society. Many of the young ladies have been members of the Sorority’s youth groups, Delta Academy and Delta GEMS since 6th grade. Delta Academy is the middle school mentoring program, and Delta GEMS – Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully, is the self-esteem building program targeting African-American girls ages 14-18. Each debutante has given countless numbers of service hours to churches, agencies and organizations in the Pensacola community. Most recently, they participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and MLK, Jr. Day commemorative activities. The debutantes are escorted for the evening by high school seniors and graduates who have also participated in formal phases of preparations for the Cotillion.

Comments