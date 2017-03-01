Community Calendar 2017

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

MARCH 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124, an attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 – 6:00 pm (doors open) – The Okaloosa Democratic Black Caucus invites you to join us in our 4th Annual Black History Fundraising Banquet. Our Keynote Speaker is former Senate Candidate, Pam Keith. The banquet will be held at the Ramada Plaza Beach Resort located at 1500 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE in the Ambassador Ballroom (downstairs). Theme: “Rewind Review Refocus Renew”. Tickets are $50.00. For more info contact: Glenda Alfrod-Atkins at 850-598-4182,

Saturday, March 18, 2017 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm – Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, Usher’s Ministry Spring Fest Bazaar. Fish/chicken dinners (includes dessert and drink), $7.50 and sandwiches (with drink), $5.50. Special activities for children. Booths for church ministries, $20.00 Tickets for the booths and dinners can be purchased at Me & Mom’s Hair Care, 2428 N. 12th Ave. For more information, contact Sister Vivian D. Bristow at (850) 478-9272.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 – 7:00 pm – Gulf Coast Omega Dance & Step Extravaganza by the Pensacola Omega Lamp Lighters presents: Pensacola Tigers Elite Dancers, Pensacola Redd Diamondz, Rubies &Pearls for Girls, Triple B Dance Elite Chapter of Mobile Kappa League and the Positivity Step Team. Tickets $15 (5 and up), $5 (4 & under) and $35 VIP (includes entrance at 5pm & a T-Shirt). Contact Samantha Lyons at (850) 288-7040.

Baptist Health Care offers a variety of educational events each month. By providing these wellness events, Baptist hopes to improve community health through preventive care, education and support. Listed below:

Advancements in Laparoscopic Hernia Repair

Wed., March 8, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon to 1 p.m. seminar

Marc Saunders, D.O., FACS, surgery, Baptist Medical Group Surgery

Baptist Towers Medical Meeting Rooms, 1717 North E Street, Avery Street Entrance

Coping with Incontinence and Prolapse

Fri., March 10, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon to 1 p.m. seminar

Elizabeth Cruit, M.D., urology, Baptist Medical Group – Urology

Baptist Medical Park Navarre, 8880 Navarre Parkway, 2nd Floor Conference Room

Injury Prevention for Seniors

Thurs., March 16, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon to 1 p.m. seminar

Beau Aldridge, M.D., surgery, Baptist Medical Group Surgery

Baptist Medical Park Nine Mile, 9400 University Parkway, Azalea Room

Maintenance of an Active Lifestyle

Fri., March 24, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon to 1 p.m. seminar

Ashley D. Zapf, M.D., primary care sports medicine, Andrews Institute. Andrews Institute Athletic Performance & Research Pavilion, 1040 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Conference Room B. For more information or to make a reservation please call 850.469.7897.

