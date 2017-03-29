COMMUNITY CALENDAR

MARCH 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124, an attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – “Pink in the City” – AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call 433-3324 or 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Friday, March 24, 2017 – 11:30 am lunch; noon to 1 p.m. seminar -Baptist Health Care – Maintenance of an Active Lifestyle – Ashley D. Zapf, M.D., primary care sports medicine, Andrews Institute Athletic Performance & Research Pavilion, 1040 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Conference Room B. For more information or to make a reservation please call 850.469.7897.

Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25, 2017 – 6:00 am – 6:00 pm – The Florida Dental Association Foundation is hosting the Florida Mission of Mercy two-day clinic that provides dental care at no cost to the underserved and uninsured in Florida. The event will take place at Woodham Middle School, located at 150 E. Burgess Road, Pensacola. This is a first-come, first-served event, and patients are encouraged to arrive early. No appointments will be taken. Up to 300 veterans with ID will be pre-screened Thursday, March 23rd beginning at 2 p.m. Those approved must commit to returning at 5 a.m. Friday for treatment and will receive preferential treatment. Volunteers are needed. For more info contact: Phone: (850) 595-3476 or Email: cmr@myescambia.com

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Pensacola Beach Town Hall Meeting – at the Santa Rosa Island Authority Office Conference Center, located at 1 Via De Luna Drive. District 4 Commissioner Grover Robinson will provide updated info on bridge issues, traffic congestion, other beach related issues, citizen’s input. For more information, contact the District 4 office at district4@myescambia.com or 850-595-4940, and follow @myecdistrict4 on Twitter for updates.

Thursday, March 30, 2017 – 7:00 am – 4:00 pm – Baptist Hospital Volunteer Services is hosting a Masquerade $5 Jewelry & Accessories Fundraiser Sale – In the Heritage Room located off the main lobby at the Moreno Street entrance of Baptist Hospital. Items such as necklaces, bracelets, scarves, hats, collegiate merchandise, rings, wallets and more will be for sale for only $5. This fundraiser benefits programs and services provided by Baptist Hospital. Cash, check and most major credit cards accepted. For more information, call Baptist Hospital Volunteer Services at 850.434.4936.

Friday, March 31, 2017 – 6:00 pm – Democratic Black Caucus of Florida (DBCF) – Invites you to attend “An Interest and Organizational Meeting” for Escambia County to start a Democratic Black Caucus in Escambia. Guest speaker: Henry Crespo, Sr., President of the DBCF. Location: Oscar’s Restaurant, 2805 W. Cervantes St., Pensacola. If you are interested in Medicare, Affordable health care, Middle class economics, School programs and more, we need you at this important meeting. For more info, contact: Ellison Bennett at 850-207-8483 or DBCF Second Vice President 813-703-2913 or 850-598-4182 (secondvp@dbcflorida.org).

