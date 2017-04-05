COMMUNITY CALENDAR

APRIL 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124, an attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – “Pink in the City” – AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call 433-3324 or 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 – 2:00 pm to 4:00pm – ‘It’s Time for Tea’ – sponsored by AKA and Delta sororities as part of its Family Strengthening and Health initiatives. Location: Marie Young-Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road, Pensacola, FL 32506. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties and the sorority’s community programs. Featured Guest Speaker: Ms. Sheila McCauley Keys, Niece of Civil Rights Heroine Mrs. Rosa Parks, contributing author of the Book Our Auntie Rosa. Delectable treats and tea will be served. Dress to impress in your best tea attire. Hats are encouraged but not required. Donation – $25.00. For additional information, call 850-479-0896.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 – 4:00 pm to 5:15 pm – ‘Slow Ride’ event. Five Sister Blues Café partners with Bike Pensacola for slow ride through scenic streets of Pensacola’s historic neighborhoods. The ride will start at Five Sister’s Café on DeVilliers Street and end there. Children ages 10 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult and those under 16 must wear a helmet required by law. Those 16 and above, helmets are optional. Escorted by the Pensacola Police department. For more info: call (850) 687-9968 or www.fivesistersbluescafe.com.

Saturday, April 16, 2017 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm – Celebrate Easter Sunday at Five Sister Blues Café – Will serve standard brunch menu with a special menu for Easter. Live jazz performances throughout brunch service. Contact info: (850) 912-4856 or www.fivesistersbluescafe.com – Located at: 421 W Belmont Street, Downtown Pensacola, FL 32501

Comments