PUBLISHER’S PEACE: This Is Our Moment

I have this poster in my home office of former President Barack Obama’s most impressive speech, where he was addressing America after his first-term victory. It’s titled, This is Our Moment.

Here is the first two paragraphs: “America, we have come so far. We have seen so much. But there is so much more to do. So tonight, let us ask ourselves-if our children should be so lucky to live as long as Ann Nixon Cooper, what change will they see? What progress will we have made?”

“This is our chance to answer that call. This is our moment. This is our time–to put our people back to work and open doors of opportunity for our kids; to restore prosperity and promote the cause of peace to reclaim the American dream……”

With these powerful words, I wanted to believe that President Obama was talking directly to black folks. I wanted to feel as though Barack was instructing racist America to contribute to better improve the lives of America’s most disrespected group of people since the founding fathers scripted together its Constitution. That speech gave me hope–that ‘yes’ this is our moment!

But unfortunately, for the moment, our moment has passed. Everything I see happening in my community, collectively, gives me reason to pause. Can we regain traction or increase our momentum to make this present moment count because the past moment failed us? I truly don’t know. I have faith that my children’s children will see better days. I’m optimistic that the next few generations to come will find a way to best serve the needs of their community and honor their ancestors with collective victories instead of individual accomplishments.

Let me suggest two things that black folks must do to establish a more better union for the near future: Black folks need to be on the right side of black history, first. For instance, elected officials, stop taking small rewards to only ensure that you remain employed as an ineffective elected operative. Think about your moment in black history. What do you wanna be remembered for when your tenure ends? Will there be a monument built to your name and career in politics? That should be important!

Black elite business men and women, this is your moment to actually be seen and heard. Black folks need an infusion of capital. Use your wealth and invest in your communities. Be the change that Barack expressed to America. And black folks, think about who has had an impact on your life? Let’s remember them and salute their greatness, and most importantly, emulate them. Don’t just honor their legacy moments, live and conduct your life similar to your favorite hero. Imagine you’re that person and reproduce their iconic moments.

Negroes have to find wealth building mechanisms. Blacks must discover ways for the collective to uncover their hidden talents and create avenues and innovative measures to build legacy. Our children’s children depend on this moment for their undiscovered moments. Their future is centered on today’s black folk’s ability to create stronger communities and new opportunities for jobs and economic development.

This is were I was disappointed in President Obama. The ‘moment’ that he spoke of should have resonated mainly with him. He was caught up in his own ‘moment’ as the first black president and his newly found elite status. This is what I believe! I’ll always honor Obama’s presence as his symbolic image can’t be questioned–and what that means to future black and brown kids globally. He would have my vote again.

My issue was his inability to build hundreds of wealthy black men and women. He had the power to infuse massive opportunities to assist in the creation of wealth within the black community. But Barack suffered from the same incurable illness that most black politicians suffer from. Their lack of sincerity, creativity, vision and backbone. Or either they just don’t give-a-damn!

Others use politics for power, influence and to build their community into wealthy and progressive social and political movements. Because with wealth, individuals and organizations can establish initiatives and policies to better serve their community’s agenda. As long as blacks lack wealth, they’ll always lack the ability to forge their agenda forward. Therefore, blacks will always be begging and pleading for others to fund their small-time but relevant social programs.

We must be the leaders of our prosperity. This must be our moment! I’m not sure how many more chances we’ll have to make the best of these moments in America, where wealth is at our fingertips. But we have to figure out our identity, play our collective roles, so we can buy our freedom and have plenty more moments! Until the next edition….. Peace and One Love.

I Write to Differ…..

