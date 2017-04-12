Community Calendar: April 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124, an attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – “Pink in the City” – AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call 433-3324 or 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Friday, April 14, 2017 – African Dance & Drum Classes from Atlanta, Georgia are coming to Pensacola for the young and old! Drum classes begin at 1:00 pm taught by Master Drummer, Barago and dance classes will begin at 2:00 pm taught by the renowned Toni Young. Location: East Pensacola Height Community Center, Room 3208. They have over 35 years of experience. Children’s classes are $5.00 and adults $10.00 For more information call 404-593-4494.

Saturday, April 16, 2017 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm – Celebrate Easter Sunday at Five Sister Blues Café – Will serve standard brunch menu with a special menu for Easter. Live jazz performances throughout brunch service. Contact info: (850) 912-4856 or www.fivesistersbluescafe.com – Located at: 421 W Belmont Street, Downtown Pensacola, FL 32501

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm – African-American Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring the “Winning Federal Government Contracts” Workshop. Location: Pensacola City Hall. For more information contact Angelena Wheat at (850) 438-3993 or email her at awheat@gcaacc.

