COMMUNITY CALENDAR

APRIL 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124, an attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – “Pink in the City” – AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call 433-3324 or 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 10:30 am – CSB – U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board – Media Briefing conference on Investigation of the Airbus Facility explosion in Cantonment, Florida, August, 2016. Where: San Carlos B. Hilton Garden Inn, Pensacola Airport, 1144 Airport Blvd. Asking public to attend. Holding the conference is Vanessa Allen Sutherland – CSB Chairperson and Dan Tillema, PE – Investigator-in-Charge. Can also Dial-In: 1-888-862-6557 – Confirmation Number: 44713506. Toll Free to US audience.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 11:30 am to 12:30 pm – Scenic Heights Elementary School will be hosting their Annual Volunteer Luncheon event in their media center. It is a special time to honor all of their dedicated volunteers who have contributed to making this year a success. For more info, contact their office at 494-5635, ext. 221.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Myrtle Grove Elementary School’s STEM Night – Teachers and staff are inviting students and their families to attend STEM Night. Dr. Anita Gantt, Assistant Principal, 850-453-7410.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 – 8:00 am to 12:00 pm – Scenic Height Elementary School’s “Clean & Green Day” – This annual event asks everyone participating to please bring their gardening tools. They will need rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, etc. to beautify their wonderful campus as Spring is in full bloom. Any questions can be directed to the office at 494-5635, ext. 221.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 – 10:00 am – 3:00 pm – FarmShare – Distribution of fresh produce and other services available (voter registration). FREE to the public. Location: 691 Broad Street, Pensacola. Sponsored by NorthWest Florida Community Outreach and Movement for Change. For more information, contact Christeia Salter at 850-505-9673.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – West Florida Public Library (239 N. Spring Street) presents local speakers entitled, Life-Long Learner Speaker Series. Guest speaker: Kendra Woods, MBA, Mindset Coach, Topic: The Mindset of Success: The Clues that Success Leaves. A new speaker will be introduced once a month on Tuesday’s through September 26th. For more information, contact the West Florida Library.

Comments