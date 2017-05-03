C.C. Biggs Productions Connects Pensacola and Mobile Fans to Pascagoula Show

By: Tony McCray

C.C. Biggs Productions is bringing its Pensacola and Mobile supporters to its home base of Moss Point and Pascagoula, Mississippi for a “Big Show” with Kenny Wayne, who sings “We Do We”; Big Yayo with his huge hit “Cowgirl”; The 4 Real Band from Pascagoula, that has performed twice recently at the Veteran Post 91; and Velma Scully (Ms. Tina Turner) who has performed with Arron Neville and Percy Sledge. The Southern Soul music promoter is holding this musical event on the home turf of his family. C.C. Biggs grew up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and this event is connecting his Pensacola, and Mobile Southern Soul Music fans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast fans at the Pascagoula Fairgrounds in the Civic Center. Biggs is helping to bring these Gulf Coast communities together by providing bus transportation from Good Times Tours located south of Brent Lane on Rawson Lane.

C.C. Biggs Productions has been living in Pensacola for the past 14 years producing over 30 shows here and in Mobile. Now Biggs is taking the party to Pascagoula. In an earlier interview with the Gulf Coast Voice Biggs exclaimed, “2017 is a crucial year for our Black Community to network and we are using our shows and celebrations to bring people together for a good time”. He went on to say, “I am so grateful to the Pensacola and Escambia County community for the support they have shown my production company that I wanted to expand our celebration to collaborate with the Mississippi Gulf Coast community. For more information on these and many other events planned by C.C. Biggs Productions call (850) 512-8981.

Comments