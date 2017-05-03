What Does God Say About It? Jesus Wants To Change Your Season Part I – Provision

By:Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger

Praise the Lord! What good news we bring to you today! You say you’ve been going through something. You say you have had a rough time of it recently. You say God has forgotten all about you. No, no, no. You are saying all of the wrong things. The word of God says in Psalms 115: 12, “The Lord has been mindful of you.” Every time a change in seasons approaches what comes with it is a change in foliage, temperatures, sometimes a time change, weather conditions… a whole barrage of changes come with a simple change in seasons. This example alone ought to tell you something.

The following messages are a series of six messages expounding on the various ways God steps in and changes your season. I encourage you to not miss a one. God wants you to know today that though you may be ‘going through’ for a minute, He, God is on the scene to change your season. Now if you do not know Jesus as your personal Savior, you can ask Him to come into your heart right now. Go ahead. He’s waiting for you.

Now for our lesson today. Do you remember the widow woman in II Kings the 4th chapter whose season got changed suddenly? What started out as a very dismal situation, was turned around by God with one pot of oil, suddenly. The woman had just become a widow, the creditors were beating down her door for what was owed, and the same men were threatening to take her sons captive. This is called the ‘Pile On’. First, I want you to understand that when your season is about to change, the enemy will come at you from every direction, household, finances, and family. Is there anybody out there reading this who can relate to this situation? Secondly, know that when your season is about to change, God always uses a man or woman of God to speak into your life. Elisha was the prophet used in this particular situation. Thirdly, Elisha telling her to go borrow vessels from all over the neighborhood might have seemed silly. But children of God obedience is necessary when you are in dire straights. Silly or not! Do what the man or woman of God instructs you to do. When it is God, it will work!

And finally, the following is a pattern of God: you will always experience the ridiculous before the miraculous! The vessels were collected by her sons. She filled each one as they came in. She borrowed as many as were in the neighborhood until the neighborhood ran out. Now that’s something. The man of God instructed her and her sons to shut the door. When God is preparing to change your season you have to keep doubters and un-believers on the other side of the door! She poured oil into the vessels until the vessel containers ran out, but the oil REMAINED. And in verse 7 it says, “Then she came and told the man of God. And he said, Go, sell the oil, and pay thy debt, and live thou and thy children on the rest.” Jehovah Jireh, the God who provides showed Himself strong for her and if you are ‘going through’ a similar situation, He will show Himself strong for you. Just trust and obey. Rehearse this message until the next time.

