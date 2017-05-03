Community Calendar: May 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124, an attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – “Pink in the City” – AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call 433-3324 or 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Friday, May 5, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 8 pm – WSRE’s 50th Celebration Paint Party will host the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Paint Party in collaboration with the event sponsor, Painting with a Twist. Cost to participate is $50 and includes all art supplies. Food provided by Moe’s Southwest Grill. Seating is limited and attendees must be age 21 or older. Register in advance at wsre.org/50. For more information, contact Mary Riker at (850) 484-1211.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 – 7:30 pm – Black Violin Unity Tour – Saenger Theatre, 6 South Joachim Street, Mobile, AL. Featuring famed violinists Wil B. & Kev Maucus. Tickets: $22, $37, $52 plus applicable fees. For more information call: 251-208-5600 or www.mobilesaenger.com or blackviolin.net.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 – 3:00 pm – Benefit Program for Bishop Jeffery Bolden, III – Location: City of Refuge Bible Center, 614 Muskogee Rd. Cantonment, FL 32533. To show love to Bishop Jeffery Bolden, lll during his medical financial hardship. We are asking for your prayers and love offerings to support his family. For more information please contact Jasmine Bolden: at 850-483-9044 – 850-418-0926 or 850-454-6125.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Pensacola Public Library located at 239 N. Spring Street, presents Life-Long Learner Series. This series is for all who know that knowledge is power. Each Tuesday, through September 26th, join us to listen to dynamic speakers.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – 12:00 pm– St John Divine Missionary Baptist Church. The Pensacola Chapter of The Florida A&M University National Alumni Association will be hosting their annual scholarship banquet. Tickets are on sale for $50. The scholarships will benefit high school seniors from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Please contact Reggie Parker at (850)723-2141 or any alumni member for tickets. Donations also accepted.

