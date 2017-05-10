CC Biggs Productions Present the Million Dollar Show

Saturday evening people from Pensacola, Foley and surrounding areas boarded the Good Times Tour Bus to head to Pascagoula, Mississippi to enjoy a Blues show featuring Snatch Nelson (Work it Like That), Ya Yo (Looking for a Cow Girl), Kenne Wayne (We Do We) and Velma Shelton aka Tina Turner.

Playing to a crowd of approximately 200 people, including local residents, each artist sang to surrounding fans and brought the house down.

“We are looking to bring more entertainment to Pascagoula and surrounding areas and connect Pensacola with Mississippi,” said Biggs. We all have someone who knows or who has a relative there. So, why not have something that everyone can come out and have a nice time.”

