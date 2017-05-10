City of Pensacola Graduates 40 in Citizens Academy

Forty area residents graduated Tuesday evening from the City of Pensacola Citizens Academy. Attendees from across the area concluded this nine week course with a graduation ceremony at Osceola Golf Course.

The Citizens Academy is a comprehensive program designed to enhance awareness of and access to City services, and create ambassadors for the City. The graduating class spent nine weeks learning about City departments and visiting City Hall, Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Police Department, Pensacola Energy, City sanitation facilities and fire stations among others.

2016 Pensacola Citizens Academy Graduates:

Alice Klein, Lisa Bradley, John Bullock, Stan Capua, Shareen Cercle, Justin Clements, Pat Cornish, Steve Cornish, Ellen Costigan, Maureen Duignan, Richard Gourley, Maggie Haygood, Martin Haygood, John Hulsey, Robert Klein, Robert Kyles, Kaycee Lagarde, Corey Lenzo, Jo Mathews, Samuel Mathews, Emma McBride – Taylor, Larry McDonald, Marian McDonald, Frank McKeon, Greg Miller, Judith Naler, Claire Nicolini, Paulette Osbourne, Deborah Pose, Karin Ransdell, Vikki Robertson, Ella Sims, Joanne Smith, Beverly Stagg, Elaine Storms, James Talley, Mary Wallace, Walter Wallace, Edward Washington, Jan Young, and Linda Zirkelbach.

The Academy began on March 7th, and assembled every Tuesday evening. This course is a free nine- week, hands on, interactive introduction to the inner workings of the City of Pensacola and its departments. Dinner was provided with tours and demonstrations that made the course both informative and fun.

For more information about the next Pensacola Citizens Academy, please contact Vernon Stewart, Public Information Officer at vstewart@cityofpensacola.com

Comments