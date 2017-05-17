The Gantt Report: Political Idol Worshipers

By Lucius Gantt

Many Americans are beginning to feel that the 45th President of the United States is beginning to act as if he thinks he is a dictator.

The President believes he can do what he wants to, say what he wants and he can get out of bed at 5am and tweet what he wants to!

The 45th President of the United States doesn’t seem to have a clue about the separation of church and state, the governmental system of checks and balances or the laws of the land as those laws relate to the basis for impeachment proceedings for law breakers that have the title of Commander in Chief!

Even though the 45th President of the United States failed to get the majority of votes cast by eligible American voters, he feels his election by an Electoral College gives him the right to act like a dictator, the right to hire and fire any and all government appointees and employees that he feels may be disloyal to him and the inalienable right to lie to the citizens of the world’s greatest democracy at any time he desires to.

The 45th President of the United States carries himself like he is an idol, not an American Idol like the singers on television, like he is a political idol!

The Bible says that God doesn’t like idols or idol worshipers. And, the good book clearly states that the base supporters of the 45th President of the United States or the people who worship the ground the President walks on, will be punished by the Lord!

In Ezekiel, Chapter 14 verse 10, the Bible says idol worshipers” shall bear the punishment of their iniquity: the punishment of the (false) prophet shall be even as the punishment of him that seeketh unto him”.

Most Republican members of the United States Congress, Republic state legislators and the Republicans in local City and County Councils and Commissions praise, worship and rubber stamp whatever governmental policies and proposals suggested by the idolatrous 45th President of the United States.

When the President supported a tax cut masqueraded as Trump Care, a devilish health bill that would deny millions of Americans health care they enjoyed under the Affordable Care Act, the idol worshipers in the U.S. House of Representatives not only supported the satanic bill they celebrated the fact that millions of citizens would lose coverage in the White House rose garden!

Yes, the beasts in the White House, just like the beasts in Ezekiel, were making their presence known!

Members of the Republican Party, how long will you support a devilish President more than you support your constituents that elected you?

The obstruction of justice and the perjury going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will take care of the political idol sooner than you think but what is in store for you?

If you don’t support good over evil, if you don’t support righteousness over wickedness and if you don’t support the governmental truth tellers over the lying Presidential idols and idol worshipers, Republicans you are no more than Dead Politicians Walking!

The losses that are coming to you in the 2018 elections will only be the beginning!

The political idol worshipers will doomed to die for many more years!

