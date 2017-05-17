Publisher’s Peace: On the Table Chat Sessions

Contributing Correspondent: C. Dwayne West

I’m an avid reader. I read everything from street signs, billboards on highways, advertisings on park benches and transit buses. I glimpse at the writings on sidewalks and graffiti on public spaces. I often even glance at strangers and the tattoos on their arms or necks–asking them what those words or images mean. I have an appetite for knowledge. My thirst for wisdom as I get older has consumed me.

I spent the entire weekend reading before and after I spent some quality time with my mother and daughter, of course. I read more than normal because I had dozens of unread magazines and newspapers piled up in my home office and I needed to decrease the pile before I was pushed out. So I buckled up my seat-belt and dove deep in. The topical articles ranged from home decor, business to community. And that’s where my light-bulb started flashing–my community was what I wanna to focus on. What else is new?

How to change the world where I live, work and play became so very clear to me? This transformational idea was triggered by a collective of information that I consumed. I started to think about the On the Table chat sessions that will be taking place this week. These conversations has swept Chicago over the last four years. I recently met with Daniel Ashe and Cheryl Hughes, the co-creators of On the Table, which has been funded by The Chicago Community Trust, which both individuals are employed at.

I expressed to them that this has been one of the most meaningful gatherings and exchange of relevant ideas I’ve witnessed in Chicago-ever. The only thing I would change is to make it solution based! Present the problem and then ONLY spend the hour or two focused on solving that problem. This is what more of my Works of Words will bring attention to after I spent the weekend reading.

How to fix black folk’s massive dilemma? That’s what I’ll address later this week. Therefore, you can read the second part of my Works of Words in Wednesday’s Publisher’s Peace. I will highlight we (all) can collectively cure our internal illness or demons. Below are some words from On the Table’s founding funder, Terry Mazany. Until the next edition…… Peace and One Love.

I Write to Differ

A letter from Terry Mazany

Good morning, this week is the forth annual On the Table – a day that I look forward to each year, and an initiative that has become central to our work at The Chicago Community Trust. We’ve witnessed its power to bring people together and spark real ideas for strengthening our communities. You’ve participated in this initiative in the past, and I hope that you will take part again and host a conversation on May 16.

As strongly as we believe that what you do matters, we also believe that your voice matters. On the Table is an opportunity for all of our region’s voices to be heard – and take action. Now in its second year, Acting Up is opportunity to bring to life ideas for bettering the communities and places we call home. Coming out of On the Table, we invite all registered hosts and guests to participate by submitting a video with an actionable idea that comes out of your conversation. Your video submission could win $1,000 or $2,500 to implement your idea in your community. To learn more, visit www.onthetable.com/acting-up-awards/.

You can register for On the Table at www.onethetable.com through May 16. You’ll still have time to receive a Host Toolkit by visiting one of five pickup locations between now and May 16, and our team is happy to answer any questions you might have by emailing onthetable@cct.org. I look forward to making the region better with you.

