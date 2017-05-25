What Does God Say About It? Jesus Wants To Change Your Season Part III – Restoration

by: Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger

Praise the Lord! We have good news for you today! Know this beloved. When your season is about to change, you are going to become very uncomfortable being comfortable where you are because the Father has need of you, oh, most brilliant and loved and chosen one. Because we are made in His image and in His likeness according to Genesis 1:27 restoration belongs to us. We have a God who loves us so much. Father has created us in such a way that when it is time for us to rise to the occasion, be all that He created us to be, He, God, will stop at nothing to ensure that it happens.

Before we go any further, you who do not know Jesus as your personal Savior can receive Him now. Go ahead. Ask Him to come into your heart. Let Jesus know you want a change in your season not only at this time in your life, but forever. I promise you that He will hear you and come into your heart. You have tried everything else in this life. My question to you is this: Why not try Jesus?

Today our lesson comes from Mark 5 beginning at verse 25. There was a woman in this town who had an incurable condition. This condition caused her to be excluded from mainstream society. But, praise the Lord! She heard all about the wonderful miracles Jesus was doing and that is why she took a step of faith and came up behind him to touch his clothes. She just felt so sure that if she could just touch Him or some part of Jesus’ clothes, she would be healed. And you know what? Her faith got her healed and whole.

First of all, this woman had to have it. And when you have to have it, you do everything society says you should not do to get it. Secondly, in her condition, she was not suppose to be around people. Here she was in the midst of the crowd. Thirdly, She should not have intercepted Jesus. He was on his way to Jairus’ house. And finally, she should not have touched Jesus or his clothing, because she was quite aware that Jewish law dictated that he too could become unclean. But she knew that after twelve long, suffering, unproductive, financially depleting years, she was not leaving this healing meeting without being restored and made completely whole. This woman was determined to experience her change of seasons, NOW! This was her time, NOW!

My question to you is this: How Bad Do You Want It? How bad do you want your marriage restored? How bad do you want your family back together? How bad do you want your credit restored? How bad do you want that business rebuilt?

Jesus can do it all especially when He has your cooperation. I want you to realize today that this woman in our lesson not only was restored in her health. Jesus gave this woman a double restoration. She got restored back into society. Thank God we are under a new and a better covenant. If she got DOUBLE RESTORATION, so can you. Turn your Faith Loose, Trust, Believe and Go For It, Now!

