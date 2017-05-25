Community Calendar: May 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124. An attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 through September 26, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Pensacola Public Library located at 239 N. Spring Street, presents Life-Long Learner Series. This series is for all who know that knowledge is power. Each Tuesday, through September 26th, join us to listen to dynamic speakers.

Thursday, May 25, 2017 – 7:30 pm – Pensacola State College presents, The MountainTop, by Katori Hall. Ashmore Fine Arts Auditorium and FREE to the public. A play on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Lorraine Motel after his speech to the Memphis church congregation during the sanitation worker’s strike. For more info, call (850) 484-1759.

Monday, May 29, 2017 – 5:00 pm – 2nd Annual Pensacola Memorial Day Concert – Hunter Amphitheater at Community Maritime Park behind the Blue Wahoos Stadium – Event is to pay tribute to our military for their service. For more info, contact Tonya Vaden at (850) 436-5672 or Lewis Garvin at (850) 291-8331.

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 thru August 4, 2017 – 10:30 am to 5:30 pm – Summer Camp & Feeding Program – Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott Street. FREE program open to children 5 to 15. Registration is REQUIRED and is being held now until Friday, May 26th at Ebonwood, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. Presented by the Escambia County Dept. of Neighborhood & Human Services. For more info, call (850) 426-1156.

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Public Input Meeting on building a new Community Resource Center at Bayview Park. All interested citizens and park users are welcome to attend to share ideas, uses and functions of new center. For more info, contact Vernon Stewart at (850) 435-1623.

