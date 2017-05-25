Shining Stars Receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Saturday evening at the Whitewater Creek Country Club in Fayetteville, Georgia, four of Pensacola’s Shining Stars received the Barack Obama Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Jacqueline Miles, Publisher of The Gulf Coast Voice, received the award for Media; Former Chief of Police David Alexander III received the award for Law Enforcement; Apostle Samuel Beasley of Living Word Holy Church and Bishop Donice Brown of Ward Temple Church received the awards for Ministry. Hosted by Excel CDC, Dr. Janice Crenshaw, the Awards were presented by Dr. Jacqueline Mohair of the Trinity Girls Network.

The evening opened with a welcome and purpose by Dr. Janice Crenshaw. Invocation was given by Dr. Jacquelyn Ponder, followed by a Proclamation given by Mayor Edward Johnson of Fayetteville, Georgia.

Afterwards Grace was spoken by Bishop John Crenshaw and guests were served an intriguing dinner of baked chicken and salmon, Italian green beans, sautéed red potatoes and rolls. Deserts consisted of red velvet cake, chocolate supreme cake, cheesecake and apple pie.

Other recipients included: Athletics-LaJean Gould, Wyomia Tyus, Aviation-Julius Alexander, Captain Ozzie Ross, Major E. Donnel Smith; Business-Jim Okula, Joseph B. Washington; Education-Barbara Bankston, Dr. Barbara Bryan (Higher Education),Brenda Beasley, Dr. Joyce Dumas, Dr. Lori James, Robin Carr Johnson, Jacqueline Stephens, Delores Strawbridge, Dr. Fairest Hill; Media-Morgan Dukes; Military Services-Dr. Sharon Cole(Healthcare); Ministry-Bishop Clayton Johnson, Bishop David Randolph (Military Services).

