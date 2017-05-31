What Does God Say About It? Jesus Wants To Change Your Season Part IV – Deliverance

By: Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger

Glory to God! We have another dynamic lesson for you today. I believe without a doubt, it is one that we all can relate to. But before we get started. Let’s make sure we are all on the same page and headed in the same direction. If Jesus is not your Savior, you can change your standing with Him right now. Just ask Him to come into your heart, and no sooner than you ask, it is done! No, you do not have to tarry, and tarry, and tarry. You are now saved. Just find you a Bible-believing and Bible-teaching church and begin to learn of Him.

Today, our lesson comes from John 5:1-9. Here you will find a man who had been laying by the Pool of Bethesda for 38 years. Everyday he waited for the angel to come down and disturb the water. Others who had all kinds of sickness and diseases were there also, but Jesus’ eyes fell on him. Jesus already knew how long he had been there waiting, but he asked him anyway, “Would you like to get well?

When it is really your season of change, like the man in our lesson, Jesus will find you. He already knows your history. My question to you is this: Do you really want and welcome a change of seasons? Know also that everyone will not be happy about the change in your season. Read on.

The Holy Spirit has prompted me to share with you this true story. Several years ago at one of our Outreach Services, a young girl between the age of 5 and 10 years old was carried to the service. She had never walked. But that day Jesus changed that little girl’s season and she walked from that service. Unfortunately, everyone in her family was not rejoicing about this miracle. And like the man in our lesson who has been sick for 38 long years, once Jesus changed his season, everyone was not happy with the results.

First of all, do not allow your present, negative situation to become a way of life. Secondly, just because you have not been helped in the past, does not close the door to your future hope of help. And thirdly, don’t let your present hardship cause you to lose hope of ever pulling up out the hardship, situation or circumstance.

Read my lips. God can, will, and does use anybody and everybody. It is not by chance nor happenstance that you are reading this message today. God has a special work for those kicked to the curb, been through traumatic experiences, disappointments, and major setbacks. This man had been stuck for 38 years. Today Jesus wants to use you. You are the ones who God uses to minister powerfully, effectively and under a strong anointing simply because you have overcome and walked in victory in those same circumstances of life. Now you are in a position to help pull someone else out of the same.

Now, after reading this message and allowing it to resonate in your spirit, I ask you the same question (in the past tense) Jesus asked the man. Have you been made well? If you answer ‘Yes,’ then get up, stop making excuses and roll up your sleeves and begin to help others get their deliverance, healing, breakthrough, whatever. You’ve been where they are and you are well equipped.

(If you are being blessed by these messages, feel free to call or write: Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger – P. O. Box 22736 – Beaumont, Texas 77720-2736 – (409) 866-2210; or e-mail me at: tejh@gtbizclass.com. I would love to hear from you.

