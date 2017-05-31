COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JUNE 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124. An attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – 6:00 am – ‘Wear Orange’ – 3rd Annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day – Paint the Graffiti Bridge Orange, on 17th Street train trestle. For more info, contact Lori Broadhurst at 850-485-1291 or nwflpc@bellsouth.net.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – 2:00 pm – ‘Wear Orange’ – Gun Violence Awareness Community Cookout – Greater Little Rock Baptist Church, 901 N. A Street (corner of Strong and B Street). For more info, contact Lori Broadhurst at 850-485-1291 or nwflpc@bellsouth.net.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm – Bethel Day in the Park – W.E. McNealy Sr. Park, Woodland Drive, Pensacola. All families are welcome. FREE food and open to the public. Join in the fun, games, music, games and kid zones at this community cook out.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – 12:00 pm– St John Divine Missionary Baptist Church. The Pensacola Chapter of The Florida A & M University National Alumni Association will be hosting their annual scholarship banquet. Tickets are on sale for $50. The scholarships will benefit high school seniors from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Please contact Reggie Parker at (850) 723-2141 or any alumni member for tickets. Donations also accepted.

Friday, June 9, 2017 through Saturday, June 10, 2017 – 6:30 pm (both days) – 61st Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival Pageant – Location: Washington County Agriculture Center, 1324 Jackson Avenue (Highway 90), Chipley, Florida. For more info on entering the pageant and deadlines, contact the Pageant Director, Teresa Bush, 850-263-47

Friday, June 16, 2017 – 6:30 pm– Movement for Change, Inc. will be having their 17th annual “Freedom is Not Free” Banquet. The banquet will be held at It’s Personal Venue by Sheila at 2610 W. Cervantes St., Pensacola, FL 32505. Ticket price is $40.00. Ticket deadline is June 8, 2017. Our guest speaker: Jonathan Kubakundimana from the Equal Justice Initiative from Montgomery, Alabama. For more information, call MFC at 850-432-4411.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Community Action Headstart Event – Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Resource Center, 913 South ‘I’ Street, Pensacola. For more info, contact: Kathryn Smith at 850-432-2992 x 359.

Monday, June 19, 2017 – 6:30 pm – Young singer, Hannah Moore, will sing the Star Spangled Banner at the Wahoo stadium. Moore selected from over (3) dozen applicants. For more information, contact ‘Cuzz’ at Choice 106.9 980 WRNE radio at (850) 478-6000.

Friday, June 23, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tournament Registration (6pm to 8pm) at Apollo Club 2117 Town Street (850) 432-7314.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tee Times (7 am to 11:50am). Social / Dinner from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Apollo Club – 2117 Town Street (850) 432-7314.

Sunday, June 24, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tee Time (8 am Shotgun Start) – For more info, contact: Ralph Stallworth (for Tee Times) (850) 261-8567; Bill Johnson, Tournament Director (850) 455-6815; Lester Smith, Vice President (850) 232-6137.

