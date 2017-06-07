COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JUNE 2017

Every 2nd & 4th Monday of each month – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – NAACP FREE Legal Clinic – 615 North W. Street, Pensacola. Presented by NAACP Pensacola Chapter# 5124. An attorney from Legal Services of North Florida will be on-site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters such as Landlord/tenant, IRS disputes, Family Law, Foreclosures, Bankruptcy & Collection Exemptions, Civil Litigations, Title Clearing and more. Contact: Rev. Rodney Jones at (850) 293-2756.

Friday, June 9, 2017 through Saturday, June 10, 2017 – 6:30 pm (both days) – 61st Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival Pageant – Location: Washington County Agriculture Center, 1324 Jackson Avenue (Highway 90), Chipley, Florida. For more info on entering the pageant and deadlines, contact the Pageant Director, Teresa Bush, 850-263-47

Friday, June 16, 2017 – 6:30 pm– Movement for Change, Inc. will be having their 17th annual “Freedom is Not Free” Banquet. The banquet will be held at It’s Personal Venue by Sheila at 2610 W. Cervantes St., Pensacola, FL 32505. Ticket price is $40.00. Ticket deadline is June 8, 2017. Our guest speaker: Jonathan Kubakundimana from the Equal Justice Initiative from Montgomery, Alabama. For more information, call MFC at 850-432-4411.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Community Action Headstart Event – Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Resource Center, 913 South ‘I’ Street, Pensacola. For more info, contact: Kathryn Smith at 850-432-2992 x 359.

Monday, June 19, 2017 – 6:30 pm – Young singer, Hannah Moore, will sing the Star Spangled Banner at the Wahoo stadium. Moore selected from over (3) dozen applicants. For more information, contact ‘Cuzz’ at Choice 106.9 980 WRNE radio at (850) 478-6000.

Friday, June 23, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tournament Registration (6:00pm – 8:00 pm) at Apollo Club 2117 Town Street (850) 432-7314.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tee Times (7 am to 11:50am). Social / Dinner from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Apollo Club – 2117 Town Street (850) 432-7314.

Sunday, June 24, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tee Time (8 am Shotgun Start) – For more info, contact: Ralph Stallworth (for Tee Times) (850) 261-8567; Bill Johnson, Tournament Director (850) 455-6815; Lester Smith, Vice President (850) 232-6137.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola, presents its Life-Long Learner Speaker Series. Guest speaker: Complete Florida, Topic: “Finish Your College Degree with Complete Florida.” Free and Open to the Public. For more information, contact Brooke Johnson at (706) 255-6321.

