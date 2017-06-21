What Does God Say About It? When God Moves, Move With God! – Part 1

By Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger

Praise the name of the Lord! What a wonderful year this has been so far. The Lord has a good word for you today. I pray to God that you receive it in the loving spirit in which it is being written. To you who are reading this message, I want you to know you are not imagining anything. God really is moving mightily in the earth realm today and He wants our attention. To put it bluntly, when God moves, we had better move with God.

Now before we get into our lesson for today, I know there are some readers out there who are not saved. So, together, let’s walk what is called the Roman Road found in Romans 10:9-10 which says, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” Please read the following prayer: ‘Father, God, I know without Jesus I am lost. I do not want to be lost. I want to be saved. Jesus I come to you and I repent of all of my sins. And now I call on the name of Jesus as you have said in your word. I make you Savior and Lord of my life today, right now as I read this prayer in Jesus name, Amen.’

Now I already know the devil told you what you just did is so silly. No, you did not just do something silly. You did the sanest thing you have ever done in your life. You have been translated out of the kingdom of darkness into the kingdom of his dear Son. The devil has lost again. He no longer has a stronghold on your life. I suggest to you that you get into a good Bible-based church. What’s a Bible-based church? It is a church that is teaching the Bible. It is a church that is teaching the Word of God!

Today, I want to remind you of a passage of scripture over in Exodus, Chapter 13, verses 21-22 which says, “The Lord guided the children of Israel by a pillar of cloud during the daytime, and by a pillar of fire at night. So they could travel either by day or night. The cloud and fire were never out of their sight.”

In other words, when the cloud moved. The Israelites moved. When the cloud stood still, the Israelites camped out. At night when the pillar of fire moved, the Israelites moved. When the pillar of fire stood still, the Israelites camped out. Do you get it? The Israelites had to follow the path God had cut out for them, not get ahead of God.

To do this, we must always keep a behavior, attitude and mindset that says, “not my will, Lord, but your will; not my way, Lord, but your way; not my thing, Lord, but your thing; and not my plans for my life, Lord, but your plans for my life.” Our objective should always be to stay in step with God at all cost. Why? Father says in Jeremiah 29:11, “I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” One version says, “….to give you an expected end.” What I expect from Father is always good!

My friends out there, God has already made awesome and wonderful plans for our life, if we would but trust His leading, get in step and stay with His plans. The one thing I have learned about Father is this: He has never allowed the enemy to overtake me or swallow me up!

Until the next time, I just want to encourage you to not be afraid to move with God, and not ahead of Him. Let me hear from you. Please write or call me: Evelyn J. Hagger – P. O. Box 22736 – Beaumont, Texas 77720-2736 – (409) 866-2210; e-mail me at: tejh@gtbizclass.com.

Comments