COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JUNE 2017

Friday, June 23, 2017 – 10:00 am – Media and VIP Day for the 2017 Cybersecurity Incident Response for IT personnel. Location: Escambia County Public Safety building, 6575 N. “W” Street, Pensacola. Final day of a (3) day pilot for IT professionals to address effective response to a cyber-attack. For more info, call (850) 595-3476 or email cmr@myescambia.com.

Friday, June 23, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tournament Registration (6:00pm – 8:00 pm) at Apollo Club 2117 Town Street (850) 432-7314.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tee Times (7 am to 11:50am). Social / Dinner from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Apollo Club – 2117 Town Street (850) 432-7314.

Sunday, June 24, 2017 – Par Four Charities, Inc. Tee Time (8 am Shotgun Start) – For more info, contact: Ralph Stallworth (for Tee Times) (850) 261-8567; Bill Johnson, Tournament Director (850) 455-6815; Lester Smith, Vice President (850) 232-6137.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 – 6:00 pm – Hagler Auditorium, Pensacola State College, presents Dr. Chike Akua, award-wining educator and author. Topic: “The Miracle of the Maafa” – Understanding African Enslavement and Empowerment. FREE and open to public.

Comments