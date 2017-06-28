What Does God Say About It? When God Moves, Move With God! – Part 2

By Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger

Praise God. Thank you for your responses. And yes, we have much more to say about ‘When God Moves, Move With God.’ We are continuing this series on the above subject. Someone may have missed the first part of this message. I encourage you to get it. And really meditate on it. We are talking about when God moves, we had better make it our business to keep up with Him and not them! People are doing their best to keep in step with a lot of other folks, things and stuff … Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, etc. But the most important one you can choose to keep up with is God. When He Moves, You Move, and not before.

Now, let me share this too. If you do not know Jesus as your personal Savior, you can ask Him to come into your heart right now. Stand on Romans 10:9-10 which says, “If you confess Him with your mouth and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you shall be saved.” And no, you do not have to tarry. Just receive Jesus in your heart, and continue to read on. Your life will never be the same.

Today, we are talking about staying in step with God. We are talking about moving when God moves. We already know you can do this because it is recorded in His word. In Ephesians 2:10 in the Amplified version, it reads, “For we are God’s own handiwork (His workmanship), recreated in Christ Jesus, [born anew] that we may do those good works which God predestined (planned beforehand) for us [taking paths which He prepared ahead of time], that we should walk in them [living the good life which He prearranged and made ready for us to live]. (Amp.)

If we just milk this one scripture, we will find out our life’s work has already been cut out for us. That’s why I used the Amplified Version of the Bible to express Ephesians 2:10. It gives such graphic details of who we are, what we should be doing, and what direction we should be headed. I boldly say that what we are to do on the face of this earth was planned from the foundation of the world. It has already been etched in stone. And if you know like I know, God is always going to have His way.

Permit me to share this quick testimony with you. When God began to nudge me to get back to writing articles for the ‘Gulf Coast Voice’, I knew I would be getting back into my zone; my lane; the direction to fulfill my destiny. When I finally called the newspaper and was received with such joy and gladness, I knew immediately I had heard from God. I just thank God that they too, obeyed Father. I was back in, not only Father’s good will and acceptable will, but the perfect will of God for my life. It took a while for me to obey the nudgings of God, but I knew that if I did not hurry up and obey the nudgings, I would soon hear His resounding, thunderous voice and I did not want to hear that loud tone coming from Father. Again, I cannot thank Him enough for choosing me, an ordinary person to write the word of God to His creations once again.

God is moving and He, God, is shifting many things around. Nothing is like it used to be. Just look at it. Not even the weather patterns. And when you take a real good look at YOU, you are not like you used to be. God is moving some things around in you. We’ll find out what they are next week.

Until the next time, make sure you do according to Psalms 38:20b which says, "…I follow that which is good." God is Good!

