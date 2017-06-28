COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, June 29, 2017 – 6:00 pm – Hagler Auditorium, Pensacola State College, presents Dr. Chike Akua, award-wining educator and author. Topic: “The Miracle of the Maafa” – Understanding African Enslavement and Empowerment. FREE and open to public.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 – 12Noon to 5:00pm – ‘The Be You Experience’, Empowering Teen Girls – Presented by Alexus R. and the Young and Rejoiceful Ministry of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church – For girls ages 12 – 18 only; THIS IS A FREE EVENT/MUST register online to attend. Location: Greater Little Rock Baptist Church, 901 North ‘A’ Street, Pensacola. For more info, to register or to become a sponsor or to make a donation, visit their website: www.beyouexperience.com.

Sacred Heart to Provide Free Health Screenings

During July, Sacred Heart Health System will provide free osteoporosis screenings at locations in Pensacola, Cantonment, Gulf Breeze and Milton. One location in Pensacola will be dedicated to heart-health screenings. Following is the July schedule for adult screenings:

July 12 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 100 Daniel Dr., Gulf Breeze. Osteoporosis screenings only.

July 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church, 699 S. Hwy. 95A, Cantonment. Osteoporosis screenings only.

July 18 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 511 Woodland Dr., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings only.

July 19 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Health & Hope Clinic, 1718 E. Olive Rd., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings only.

July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 6451 Park Ave., Milton. Osteoporosis screenings only.

July 27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 303 S. Navy Blvd., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings only.

For more information about Sacred Heart’s ‘’Mission in Motion’’ community-health screenings, please call 850-416-7826

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm – ‘A Night Out with Tuskegee’ Scholarship Fundraiser, sponsored by the Greater Pensacola Tuskegee Alumni Club. Location: National Guard Armory, 8793 Grow Road, Pensacola. Tickets: $40. To purchase tickets, please contact Dr. Lusharon Wiley at (850) 748-7641 or Dr. Shirley Lewis-Brown at (850) 497-2730. BYOB and Dress to Impress

Sunday, August 13, 2017 –2:00 pm – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pensacola Chapter Inc., presents their 16th Annual Scholarship/Hat Show Luncheon and fashion gala entitled, ‘It’s Personal with a Personal Touch!’ – Location: Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center, 913 S. I Street, Pensacola. Tickets: $35.00 or table $350.00 (10). For more information, contact one of these numbers: 850-293-1476, 850-313-3031 or 850-450-4040.

