What Does God Say About It? When God Moves, Move With God! – Part 3

By Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger

Hallelujah! We are back for the last lesson in this particular series. In the way of review, we talked about how God guided Moses and the children of Israel with a pillar of cloud and fire. They moved when the cloud and fire moved. Not before. In Part 2 we talked about how we are God’s handiwork, recreated in Christ Jesus (born anew) that we may do good works already predestined by God. I also shared with you my testimony about how God nudged me right back into place, as a columnist.

However, before we get into our lesson today, there may be somebody out there who needs a Savior. Jesus is knocking on the door of your heart just waiting for you to let him in. Romans 10:9-10 tells us “Confess Jesus as Savior with your mouth and believe in your heart God raised him from the dead and salvation, a new life belongs to you, NOW!” Take that devil!

Let me share this with you. As a continuation of Parts 1 and 2, God is not going to impart His ability into you for you to use His ability, His power, His wisdom to go off and do your thing. The impartation is for you to capture the beat, the flow, the move of the Holy Spirit and move with Him. In Ephesians 4:1 it says, “….walk (lead a life) worthy of the [divine] calling to which you have been called [with behavior that is a credit to the summons to God’s service.” If you notice, there is nothing in this scripture that depicts you as numero uno. Everything in this scripture lends itself to God and the call of God upon your life. In this verse, the word ‘walk’ does not mean some casual stroll down anybody’s lane. It means (1) live a life that glorifies God; and (2) stay in tune and stay in step with the Holy Spirit.

The word of God says in Isaiah 1:19 that “If you are willing and obedient, you will eat the good of the land.” The operative words here are your ‘willingness’ and your ‘obedience’. None of what God has for you will happen if you are not willing and obedient to stay in step with the Holy Spirit and follow His lead.

When God takes a pause, that means you take a pause. When God slows down the pace, that means you slow down the pace. When God takes three steps, that means you take three steps. Let me remind you that the Holy Spirit does not come and go from our lives. He is here daily. He is here constantly. His dwelling place is in our temple. Paul puts it this way: “In him we live, we move, and have our very being.” Acts 17:28.

The last point we want to drive home about staying in step with God is this: Once you begin to walk to the rhythm, the beat, the flow of the Holy Spirit on a regular basis, nothing else will really matter to you. Nothing will be more important to you than keeping pace with Him. You will begin to trust and rely on your inner witness more and more. You will discover that where He leads you, you will not mind following because where He takes you will always be in the right direction, at the right time, and in the right company. I sincerely love you and I encourage you to get in step with the Holy Spirit if you have not been in step. If you are in harmony with Him, stay in harmony. My prayer for you especially at this hour and season of your life is this ‘When God Moves, Make Sure You Quickly Move With God.’ Blessings follow obedience. You can contact me at Evelyn J. Hagger – P. O. Box 22736 – Beaumont, Texas 77720-2736 or call me at: (409) 866-2210; my e-mail: tejh@gtbizclass.com. I would love to hear from you.

Comments