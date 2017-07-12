What Does God Say About It? Press On!

By Evelyn J. Hagger

Praise the Lord! We are at mid-year. The Holy Spirit sends this message today to keep you encouraged to press on. Father wants you to continue to face this Jubilee Year with courage and not fear. Bad habits are hard to break. However, with persistence, tenacity, and perseverance, they can be broken. After all, you did not become wimpy and wild in your decision-making process overnight. It took years to develop. Therefore, it will take some time for courage to be developed. But in the end, it will be worth it. Galatians 6:9 says, “And let us not lose heart and grow weary and faint in acting nobly and doing right, for in due time and at the appointed season we shall reap, if we do not loosen and relax our courage and faint.” (Amplified) Know without a doubt that this is your year to persevere, be persistent and PRESS on and WIN!

Now that we have that settled, there are three essentials you must have in order to press on and accomplish your destiny and purpose in this life.

The first essential is to focus. You know how it is when you have too many irons in the fire. Paul said in Philippians 3:13, “…I focus on this one thing.” When we try to focus on too many things, the journey to get to our destiny becomes blurred. Has your past year been a big blur with no real sense of progress or accomplishment? The secret is to concentrate on Jesus and on what He has assigned for YOU to do. To concentrate, you just have to put the greatest amount of energy into the smallest area. When you scatter your shot, you really and truly don’t accomplish very much. I pray this helps somebody out there today.

The second essential is that we must forget. Paul said, “…forgetting those things which are behind.” We must rise above every offense suffered in the past if we are going to embrace our future with bulldog tenacity and press on! Look at Joseph. He chose to forget. He chose to refuse to dwell on his brother’s betrayal and went so far as to name his first child Manasseh, which means ‘made to forget.” You see, only the blood of Jesus can cancel your past failures, hurts and disappointments. Isaiah reminds us in chapter 43:18-19, God, Himself commands us not to remember the former things or the things of old. Why? He wants to do a brand new thing in our lives. Hallelujah! I am up for that!

And finally, the third essential is that we must look forward. There are some tremendously good things that lie ahead for us as believers, but we will never obtain them looking back. Paul says in Philippians 3;13-14 to press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us. Looking forward is moving us toward the finish line. In this race of life, you cannot allow yourself to become distracted by weather, spectators, naysayers, theysayers, haters

or other runners. You will have to fight through the storms, rejections, persecutions and distractions. I guarantee you, if you stay focused, forget those things that are in the past and be persistent, persevere and press on, you will receive the crown of reward now in this life.

I believe this is enough for you to digest. Until the next time, I sincerely love you and PRESS ON!

