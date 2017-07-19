Nonprofit West African Dance Drum and Theater Summer Camp nears its End

By Nielah B. Spears.

This week marks the fourth and final week of performance blessings and Jazz 3rd annual year of West African dance and drum camp. This year the dance troupe has decided to include a theater component which opens the door for world-renowned actor, author and film director ‘ Egypt’ Devin Robinson from Atlanta Georgia.

Egypt has added an energy that brings not only a great inspiration to our youth but a strong sense of self-awareness, social skills and self-esteem that have been oppressed within our community for generations. Egypt also brings a healthy spark that transforms to our youth that will be demonstrated on stage at the Showcase on Saturday July22nd at Woodland Heights Community Resource Center.

Come and watch the finale works of Facilitator Baba Olualu Olaolu Ajigunwa Ogunlano and Baba Odun Ogunlano from Theater Company Ajose. These world renowned Master drummers, musicians and Traditionalist have composed and produced music for films such as Walt Disney parks, 12Years of Slave, the new ‘Roots’ and the Nat Turner story.

“The Ogunlanos are a intricate part of our camp and the foundation of most of tge technique used to guide, discipline, and instruct our youth in enrich growth and development within to inculcate art as a way of life,” said

Founder, Artistic Director, and President Nielah B. Spears.

“We are very pleased this summer, most of all, with the amount of support from the community and local businesses that have joined us to help solidify and strengthen the foundation of our nonprofit,” said Spears. “We want to send a special thank you to all of our Board members, Voices of Pensacola staff, Ms. Rebecca Andrews, Georgeanna Presnell , Mike and Rivka Kilmer, Sandra Wilson, Geraldine Vanguard, Ren and Dickey, Susan at East Hill Deli and Ever man’s Co-op. We also want to send a special thank you to Sabrina Murphy from Helping Hands youth shuttle who has been a great support to transporting our youth safely to and from camp. We couldn’t have done it without you,” stated Spears.

We want our community to come out and support our last week of PB&J Inc. West Afrikan Dance, Theater and Drum Summer Camp by attending our finale Showcase and Back to School Supplies Giveaway this Saturday, July 22nd, at 630pmat the Woodland Heights Community Resource Center 111Berkely Dr. 32503.

Donations are $10 at the door for adults or $5with a bag of school supplies; $5 with College/School age w/Student I.D. or $3 with a bag of School supplies. Youth 12 under are free.

All donations will be handed out to the community after the Showcase.

Egypt will be presenting his new film, Tranquil Inferno, along with the preview of his documentary on Black Wall Street this Friday, July 21st at Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. Pensacola, Fl, 630 pm – 8pm. This will include a Q&A Session immediately following the viewing of the short film.

