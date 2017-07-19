It’s All Working Together For Your Good – Introduction

By Evelyn J. Hagger

I greet you in the name of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! The last time we came together the Holy Spirit was encouraging you not give up, but ‘Press On’. Today, we are starting a new series entitled: “It’s All Working Together For Your Good”. Know this: It is not by chance nor happenstance that your eyes landed on this Christian column today. The Lord wants you to know that everything you are going through, every adverse circumstance you are facing, all the affliction, aggravation and annoyances are all working together for your good right NOW!

Before we go any farther, let’s get somebody saved out there so they too can experience the full measure of this word going forth today. If you do not know Jesus Christ as your personal Savior, ask him right now to come into your heart. Repent of your sins and ask him to forgive you of them all. He will and He does. This is not some silly act that you are carrying out. This is sealing your eternity with Jesus forever.

Let’s continue the Introduction to this series. Understand dear readers you are not off-track, off-course, or on some distant road digressing into a bottomless pit. Father, God is the God who makes all things work together for the good of those who love Him and are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)

During this series, we are going to take a close look at the promises made to Abram, and how he went all around the mulberry bush, doing it all wrong, before finally doing it all right. Today, we are living epistles of every promise God made to him. We are seeing the whole vision come to pass. You see my beloved, God uses people in his own divine will and for his purpose according as he pleases. (Philip 2:13) Father told Abraham in Genesis 12 if you can number the stars, so shall your seed be. And it is. And they are. He is the father of many nations.

Then later in this series, we want to show you how God took care of the children of Israel during their captivity down in Egypt. My friend, know that everything they went through in Egypt all worked together for their good. This is the same nation of people God told Abram about in Genesis, Chapter 15, starting in verse13. “And he said unto Abram, “Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years; And also that nation, whom they shall serve, will I judge: and afterward shall they come out with great substance.”

And finally in this series, we ae going to look at Naomi and Ruth. WOW! What those two mighty women of God went through. But it all worked together for not only their good, but the good of the world. Who would have thought that their lives would have such an impact in the whole world? It did then and it still does now.

I believe this is enough for you to digest. Until the next time, I sincerely love you and remember to PRESS ON because it is ‘All Working Together for Your Good’. I can be contacted at: P. O. Box 22736 – Beaumont, Texas 77720-2736 or call me at: (409) 866-2210. I would love to hear from you.

