The Gantt Report: Drip, Drip, Splash The White House Cat House

By Lucius Gantt

A conspiracy occurs when two or more people come together to plan and act together secretly for any purpose.

You have no doubt heard all of the talk about President Donald Trump and his political posse and how they allegedly colluded or cooperated with Russians that launched cyber attacks to impact the United States election process to get Trump elected.

Well, recently Donald Trump Jr. was caught red handed meeting with Russians that said they had information from the Kremlin that would possibly disparage Hillary Clinton and help the Trump campaign.

The President, his family and his supporters acknowledged that a meeting was held in Trump Tower in New York and Trump junior, Trump’s son-in-law and Trump’s campaign manager at the time attended the meeting that was originally disguised as a meeting about adoptions and later called a meeting to get campaign opposition research material.

A lawyer for the President said there was no problem because nothing came out of the meeting.

I think there was a problem and the details of everything that was said and went on during that meeting has not been fully determined and revealed.

The problem is this. The Trump people made an effort to conspire with an adversary, some say enemy, of the United States to interfere in an election process that is sacred to American voters.

If your own son decided to have a meeting in a house you own to discuss a way to cooperate with someone to commit an illegal act and discussed the purpose of the meeting with you and you had no problem with it, that, in my mind, is a conspiracy and perhaps, you could be described as a coconspirator!

It’s like talking about a way to get 100 kilos of heroin across the border and avoiding law enforcement.

It doesn’t matter if the desired results were never obtained or realized, the conspiracy is a crime in itself.

There are hundreds of men and women in jail right now on conspiracy charges. You tell me. How in the hell can people surrounding the President meet with enemies of the United States to conspire to do improper, ill advised and probably illegal acts and believe in their hearts that nothing is problematic?

I told you before perjury was pervasive in the White House. I wrote that justice was obstructed. Now you have an obvious, proven attempt to conspire with some so-called “bad hombres”!

All I can say is drip, drip, splash!

On a whole different note, readers of TGR have suggested that I write about the administrative and financial problems being experienced by some historically Black colleges and universities.

I am reading reports about what is happening but, as you know, whatever is written about HBCUs will be considered fake news regardless of the articles veracity.

There are some great choices that can be made to lead HBCUs but the schools have to make them.

The idea that only HBCU graduates are good enough to work at HBCUs should be discredited and abandoned.

Just hire someone that can raise money and effectively manage employees.

