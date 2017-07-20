COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Sacred Heart to Provide Free Health Screenings:

During July, Sacred Heart Health System will provide free osteoporosis screenings at locations in Pensacola, Cantonment, Gulf Breeze and Milton. One location in Pensacola will be dedicated to heart-health screenings. Following is the July schedule for adult screenings:

July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 6451 Park Ave., Milton. Osteoporosis screenings only.

July 27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 303 S. Navy Blvd., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings only. For more information about Sacred Heart’s ‘’Mission in Motion’’ community-health screenings, please call 850-416-7826.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 – Greater Union Baptist Church Celebrating 142nd Homecoming. Speakers: 10:45 am, Pastor Michael A. Thompson, Sr., and at 3:00 pm, Pastor Jamie Smith of Mt. Pilgrim African Baptist Church of Milton, Florida. Location: Greater Union Baptist Church, 1300 N. Guillemard St. For more information call, (850) 438-1189.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 7:30pm – Life-Long-Learner Speaker Series at West Florida Public Library 239 N. Spring Street Pensacola. Guest Speaker: Brooke Johnson, Topic: “In the beginning was the word: The reach of a great speech”. Free and Open to the Public. For more info, contact Brooke Johnson at (706) 255-6321.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 – 6:00 pm – Youth Ministry of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church invites children and parents to the “Be Social, Be Safe: A Cyber Safety & Sext Trafficking Town Hall. For more information contact, the main office of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church at (850) 433-4787, ext. 106.

Friday, July 28, 2017 – 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Pensacola Network celebrates 4th Year. Location: DeVilliers Square, 321 N. DeVilliers Street. FREE with registration at www.pensacolanetwork.events. For more info, contact: Lloyd Reshard at (850) 366-8566.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 – 5:30 pm – Wedgewood Community/BCC Regular Meeting, to approve or disapprove permit for local concrete company. Location: Ernie Lee Magaha Government building, 221 Palafox Place downtown Pensacola. For more info, contact Larry Williams, Sr. at (904) 226-0405.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm – ‘A Night Out with Tuskegee’ Scholarship Fundraiser, sponsored by the Greater Pensacola Tuskegee Alumni Club. Location: National Guard Armory, 8793 Grow Road, Pensacola. Tickets: $40. To purchase tickets, please contact Dr. Lusharon Wiley at (850) 748-7641 or Dr. Shirley Lewis-Brown at (850) 497-2730. BYOB and Dress to Impress.

Sunday, August 13, 2017 – 2:00 pm – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pensacola Chapter Inc., presents their 16th Annual Scholarship/Hat Show Luncheon and fashion gala entitled, ‘It’s Personal with a Personal Touch!’ – Location: Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center, 913 S. I Street, Pensacola. Tickets: $35.00 or table $350.00 (10). For more information, contact one of these numbers: (850) 293-1476, (850) 313-3031 or (850) 450-4040.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 – 7:00 pm – The Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet – Location: The event Center (Navy Blvd). Key speaker – Omar Neal, former Mayor of Tuskegee, Al. Tickets: $50 Helps to sponsors student scholarships. For more info, contact President Rodney Jones (850) 293-2756 or (850) 607-3252

