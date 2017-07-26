Publisher’s Peace: Mariano’s Come Correct!

Let me say that last week was a defining moment for the black press. We had what looks to be soon a conclusion to the battle with grocer Mariano’s and their reluctance to spend with black media.

The six black media entities represented by their respective executive associates or owners, met with Mariano’s key people. And to prove how important this meeting was, the president of Mariano’s came to Chicago to professionally handle this matter. And let me say, we in the black media were on top of our collective game.

The head dude in charge of one of the most striving grocery chains was thoroughly impressed and stated that this matter will be solved very shortly. Actually, we will meet this Thursday to look over a budget that he’ll allocate for our approval and satisfaction. This is only the beginning of the black press flexing its muscle to ensure that companies are meeting their obligation to be great community partners.

Angry Black Man:

After seeing the powerful exhibit American Justice–She Ain’t Blind, last Friday, it’s no wonder that many more black persons don’t lose their cool in this unjust and racist world. The tragic situation that happened to Stanley Stallworth, a prominent attorney who the Chicago legal system attempted to railroad, force him to forgo his practice and focus on his next mission. He decided to use his love for art to create projects that showcase America’s blind justice.

I was angry just admiring the expressive, colorful and detailed artwork created by some of the world’s most dynamic painters and sculptures. It was magnificent but yet hard to understand that a country that preaches liberty and justice for all could be so blatant in its hatred. If you live long enough in America how could you not be an angry ass black dude!

Juvenile Injustice:

First I wanna thank Commissioner Bridget Gainer and her office for inviting me along last Friday with some other brothers to hopefully inspire some youth who are locked down in the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. This experience was one that I could not call a (good) time. Maybe the young people thought it was a good time for them, since they’re incarcerated waiting for either court dates, transfers to the County Jail or to be released.

I walked in the place wanting to turn around and leave, but I knew I had a bigger mission than the feeling of helplessness in my gut. The 50 or so young people were incredible. Even under the worse circumstance for most of them, they responded positively to our assertion to them about life after. Each speaker shared the same message of getting back on the blocks and changing their lives in terms of having dreams, working hard and committing themselves to being productive members of society.

Upon leaving we were entertained by two young and talented individuals who both recited powerful poems. And let me express, these two teens rocked the joint and had us in tears. The poems were about their lives; past, present and their blight futures. The one thing that pissed me off was the criminal justice system that will only make most of them more productive criminals. There is no system in place to solve what ails each of them and that’s mental illness, depression and being completely disappointed and let down by all of US!

These are kids who had very little chance since birth to be what they wanted to be; and that’s little kids with big dreams. I pray the ones we met will have opportunities to fulfill their deep hidden figures. I’m betting on them. Until the next edition…….. Peace and One Love.

I Write to Differ

Comments