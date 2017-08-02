Community Calendar 2017

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, August 3, 2017 – 5:30 pm – Wedgewood Community/BCC Regular Meeting, to approve or disapprove permit for local concrete company. Location: Ernie Lee Magaha Government building, 221 Palafox Place downtown Pensacola. For more info, contact Larry Williams, Sr. at (904) 226-0405.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm– ‘A Night Out with Tuskegee’ Scholarship Fundraiser, sponsored by the Greater Pensacola Tuskegee Alumni Club. Location: National Guard Armory, 8793 Grow Road, Pensacola. Tickets: $40. To purchase tickets, please contact Dr. Lusharon Wiley at (850) 748-7641 or Dr. Shirley Lewis-Brown at (850) 497-2730. BYOB and Dress to Impress.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Unity in the Family Ministry presents an Environmental Justice Forum on the HBCU-CBO Gulf Coast Equity Consortium to improve lives of children and families. For more info, contact Tony McCray at (850) 602-8257.

Sunday, August 13, 2017 –2:00 pm – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pensacola Chapter Inc., presents their 16th Annual Scholarship/Hat Show Luncheon and fashion gala entitled, ‘It’s Personal with a Personal Touch!’ – Location: Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center, 913 S. I Street, Pensacola. Tickets: $35.00 or table $350.00 (10). For more information, contact one of these numbers: (850) 293-1476, (850) 313-3031 or (850) 450-4040.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 -7:00 pm – The Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet – Location: The event Center (Navy Blvd). Key speaker – Omar Neal, former Mayor of Tuskegee, Al. Tickets: $50 Helps to sponsors student scholarships. For more info, contact President Rodney Jones (850) 293-2756 or (850) 607-3252.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW–“Pink in the City”– AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call (850) 433-3324 or (850) 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – 5:30 pm – Regular School Board Meeting – To vote on naming the new wing on the old Spencer Bibb’s Elementary School to ‘Dr. Elmer Jenkin’s Teacher Learning Center’. Asking public to please attend to show community support in favor of this naming. Location: J.E. Hall Center, 30 E. Texar Drive, Room 160.

