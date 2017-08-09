What Does God Say About It? It’s All Working Together For Your Good – Part 2

By Evelyn J. Hagger

Hallelujah! We have another good word of encouragement for you today. And because of that we just want to bless the wonderful name of Jesus ! The Lord shared with me that you have been dealing with a lot of pop-up nonsense. Stuff has been hitting you on the left and on the right. But the Lord say to you today, “Stay the course. I have not forgotten about you”. The scripture for you today is found In Psalms 115 which says, “The Lord has been mindful of you.” Father has you on His mind. And know this: All the adversity, oppression, hurtful words, accusations and constant negative situations are ‘All Working Together for Your Good’. Just ask the children of Israel.

If you are reading this message and know you are not saved, you can be saved now. Just start by asking Jesus to come into your heart. You have tried everything else. Why not try Jesus? Just repent of your sins and ask him to forgive you. This is what He does. This is not silly or crazy. This is sealing your eternal home forever. Now find yourself a good Bible-based church and starting attending and sitting under the word of God.

God kept his word to Abraham even after he was dead. In fact the Bible says, many times the Lord would have destroyed the children of Israel, but He, God remembered the covenant He had made with Abraham. And God cannot lie. And God wants you to know this today that “All the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.” (II Cor. 1:20).

Exodus Chapter 1 starts out with the children of Israel in bondage. They were in that bondage for 400 years. God told this to Abraham in Genesis Chapter 15:13. However, while in bondage, look what happened. “But the descendants of Israel were fruitful and increased abundantly; they multiplied and grew exceedingly strong, and the land was full of them.” (Exodus 1:7)

In the midst of the oppression and difficulty, you can still have a peace about your life and ministry that passes all understanding. Father said to Abraham I am going to make you a great nation. When God starts talking to us about ‘greatness’, we automatically start to rejoice. But most of the time in order to experience the ‘greatness’, God allows us to go through some major stuff. Stuff like I talked about in paragraph one. And it is during these times, you have to have a promise that is absolutely secure in your soul. And know that where you are right now is not where you are going to be when the storm passes over. In other words, you have to know that where you are is not your final destiny.

That is what a promise is there for. The promise is to ultimately remind you that this too shall pass. So God gave Abraham a problem and He said, “I’m going to take your seed down into Egypt and they are going to stay there for 400 years. But afterwards. Thank God for the afterwards.

Again, this is enough for you for right now. Until the next time, I sincerely love you and remember it is 'All Working Together for Your Good'.

