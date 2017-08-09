COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm– ‘A Night Out with Tuskegee’ Scholarship Fundraiser, sponsored by the Greater Pensacola Tuskegee Alumni Club. Location: National Guard Armory, 8793 Grow Road, Pensacola. Tickets: $40. To purchase tickets, please contact Dr. Lusharon Wiley at (850) 748-7641 or Dr. Shirley Lewis-Brown at (850) 497-2730. BYOB and Dress to Impress.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Unity in the Family Ministry presents an Environmental Justice Forum on the HBCU-CBO Gulf Coast Equity Consortium to improve lives of children and families. For more info, contact Tony McCray at (850) 602-8257.

Sunday, August 13, 2017 –2:00 pm – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pensacola Chapter Inc., presents their 16th Annual Scholarship/Hat Show Luncheon and fashion gala entitled, ‘It’s Personal with a Personal Touch!’ – Location: Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center, 913 S. I Street, Pensacola. Tickets: $35.00 or table $350.00 (10). For more information, contact one of these numbers: (850) 293-1476, (850) 313-3031 or (850) 450-4040.

Sunday, August 13, 2017 – 3:00 pm – WSRE and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos presents, “Hit a Home Run for Early Learning”. Starts one hour prior to the game, children can participate in fun learning activities at the WSRE Imagination Station and get a free book and beach ball as they leave the game. Location: Blue Wahoo’s Stadium, 351 W. Cedar Street, Pensacola. For more info, contact; Lydia Williams or Mary Riker at (850) 484-1211.

Friday, August 18, 2017 – 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm – Pensacola Young Minority Professional’s August Monthly Social Dinner. Location: Island Kitchen, Caribbean Restaurant, 1315 New Warrington, Rd., Pensacola. For more information, contact: Brooke Johnson at (706) 255-6321.

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Life-Long-Learner Speaker Series, West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring Street Pensacola. Guest Speaker: Robin Reshard. Topic: “Connecting through Storytelling.” For more information, contact: Brooke Johnson at (706) 255-6321.

Thursday, August 24, 2017 – 11:30 am to 1:00 pm – United Way Invites Community to Annual Meeting – Location: First Baptist Church of Pensacola. Keynote speaker: Wendy Spencer, CEO of Leadership Pensacola. Tickets: $15.00 per person or $100.00 for table of eight. For more info, call (850) 434-3157 or email to info@unitedwayescambia.org. Come hear how your dollars and volunteer service made a difference in Escambia county.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 -7:00 pm – The Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet – Location: The event Center (Navy Blvd). Key speaker–Omar Neal, former Mayor of Tuskegee, Ala. Tickets: $50.00 helps to sponsors student scholarships. For more info, contact President Rodney Jones (850) 293-2756 or (850) 607-3252.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW–“Pink in the City”– AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call (850) 433-3324 or (850) 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – 3:30 pm to 11:45 pm – 2017 Gulf Coast Summer Fest ‘Jazz Edition’, a Banks Enterprise production. Location: Pensacola Community Maritime Park (on the water). Tickets: Advanced sale: $50.00, General Admission: $65.00, Day of Show: $80.00, Preferred Table Seating: $100 (per person). For more info, go to www.gulfcoastsummerfestjazzedition.com.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – 5:30 pm – Regular School Board Meeting – To vote on naming the new wing on the old Spencer Bibb’s Elementary School to ‘Dr. Elmer Jenkin’s Teacher Learning Center’. Asking public to please attend to show community support in favor of this naming. Location: J.E. Hall Center, 30 E. Texar Drive, Room 160.

