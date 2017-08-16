What Does God Say About It? It’s All Working Together For Your Good – Part 3

By Evelyn J. Hagger

Praise the Lord! We are back again to share how the bondage and oppression the children of Israel went through ‘All Worked Together For Their Good’. Last week’s message God sent to you left you on a cliffhanger talking about ‘afterwards’. We will cover all of that in today’s message.

But before we do, if you need a Savior, Jesus Christ is your answer today. You have tried everything else. Why not try Jesus? Just repent of your sins and ask him to forgive you. This is what He does. This is not silly or crazy. This is sealing your eternal home with Jesus forever. Now find yourself a good Bible-based church and start learning of Him.

My friends, Abraham was told by God that his seed would be as sand and stars. That was God’s promise he made with Abraham. A promise is there to remind us that this too shall pass. So God, because He is omniscient said, “I’m going to take your seed down into Egypt and they are going to stay there for 400 years”. He already knew it would not be an extended vacation for his people. God already knew that there was a new king on the throne who did not know Joseph or the good deeds he had done in saving Egypt from colossal ruin and certain famine before his death. But God knew exactly what He was doing because he told Abraham, “But afterwards”. We have to stop and shout right here and thank God for the ‘afterwards’. God said, ‘They are going to come out with great substance” ( Genesis 15). This will not happen during the difficult times. God said ‘afterwards’. This will not happen before you go down to Egypt. God said ‘afterwards’.

To everyone who is reading this message today, please understand that while you are in the fog and fight of your life, you cannot see the ‘afterwards’. You cannot see the blessings. You cannot see the great substance. You cannot see the victorious outcome. But, oh! oh! oh! when you have gone through the rough patch and have persevered and survived it, you will look back and say, “I am so glad I went through that because if I had not gone through that, I would not have this today! The rough and tough and tumble times serve a very significant purpose in our life. Always know that ‘It’s All Working Together For Your Good’.

Know this: God is the Head Puppeteer. He, God is the one who is shifting, re-arranging, and placing you where He wants you to be. Let me go a little deeper about Joseph. When he was sold into slavery (Genesis 37), the Ishmaelites carried him away. He went to jail and found favor and prospered even there. While in jail, God turned the whole situation around. God began to orchestrate all kinds of situations and circumstances to get him, Joseph where He, God wanted him to be. Joseph became Senior Head over the entire Food Bank in the nation of Egypt. Whatever Joseph said, that was how it went. Only Pharoah outranked Joseph. Nobody but nobody could do anything like that but God. The blessing is ALWAYS in the ‘AFTERWARDS.’

Again, this is enough for you for right now. Until the next time, I sincerely love you and remember, it is ‘All Working Together for Your Good’. If you are being blessed by these messages, contact me at: P. O. Box 22736 – Beaumont, Texas 77720-2736 or call me at: (409) 866-2210. I would love to hear from you.

