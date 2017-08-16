Tuskegee Alumni Club Hosts Scholarship Banquet

By Charles Davis III

This past Saturday on August 12th, the National Guard Amory held a scholarship fundraising event for future Tuskegee University students. The Greater Pensacola Tuskegee Alumni Club created and hosted the event. This year’s entertainment for the evening included Dr. Lusharon Wiley, who performed a one-woman act, and Dr. Sandra Winborne, who sung jazz accompanied by a house band. The event also offered dinner, dancing, and asked that attendees ‘come dressed to impress’.

Throughout the evening door prizes were given to those with winning tickets. With music being the focal of the various entertainment styles, it was only fitting that the event be sponsored by Blues Angel Music who also donated a ukulele to the lucky winning attendee.

“This is only our 2nd banquet; we had our 1st banquet way back in 2010. We do a yearly golf tournament which will be in September. We hope this banquet will be annual from now on,” stated Wiley.

Many Tuskegee students go on to have magnificent achievements such as attending MIT, as one student is currently doing. The Alumni Association also awarded future Tuskegee student, Zora Rich with a scholarship of $1,500.00 dollars to assist with her plans of pursuing her doctorate degree in pharmacy. Rich was also honored by the Tidewater Alumni Club from Hampton, Virginia.

A portion of the attendees were from different HBCU’S (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) and many businesses were present which demonstrated unity for the community and its people coming together. Dr. Wiley went on to say, “Anyone that wants to join as an affiliate is welcome. Support us by buying tickets to events or go through the Greater Pensacola Tuskegee Alumni Association.”

Tuskegee University has been ranked 4th out of 10 top historically black colleges in the nation. It was founded in 1881 in a one room shack. Dr. Booker T. Washington resided over the classes which, at the time, began with only 30 people. This private university is the first black college to be considered a registered national historic landmark and the only to be declared a national historical site. As of 2016, for the third consecutive year, Tuskegee University has earned recognition as one of Forbes magazine’s ‘America’s Top Colleges’. The institution is one of 10 Alabama schools on the list.

For more information on The Greater Pensacola Alumni Chapter go to https://www.facebook.com/Greater-Pensacola-Tuskegee-Alumni-Club

