Truth for Youth Sponsors Annual Back to School Rally

By Jacqueline Miles

Giving back to the community is no strange thing for Rev. John Powell, founder of Truth for Youth Organization. Sunday afternoon Truth for Youth gave school supplies to over 200 children and families at the Belmont Building located at Belmont and Devilliers Street.

For such a sweltering day, ice cream as well as hot dogs, hamburgers, sodas, water and entertainment by Hannah Moorer was provided. As everyone stood to their feet, Hannah sang the National Anthem. She also entertained everyone with another song that she had personally written.

“We wanted to wait until other organizations had given to the children in the community and be the ‘catch all’ for the elementary, pre-school and high school students,” stated Rev. Powell.

New clothes were given to those in need from pre-school to high schoolers. “We went out and bought new clothes for the children this year. We also had shoes and pajamas to accommodate those who wanted them.” He said. Speakers including representatives from the Pensacola Police Department (Kelly Elerhart), Escambia County Sheriff’s Department (Ryan Robinson) and Roy Jones Jr. talked to the crowd.

Owner of Beno and Al Barber Shop, Barry Manual, opened his shop Sunday and gave free haircuts to the first 15 people. “Truth for Youth paid for the remainder of the haircuts that were given to the children,” said Powell.

“We are planning to do this again around the 3rd or 4th Sunday in September. We just want to make sure all children have supplies for school. That way, they will be excited about going,” said Powell.

