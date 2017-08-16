Hattitude with an Attitude Does it with A Personal Touch

By Jacqueline Miles

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pensacola Chapter Inc. sponsored their 16th Annual Scholarship/Hat show and luncheon Sunday at the Corine Jones Community Center. Arriving early, ladies took their seats at various tables and exchanged pleasantries while waiting for the gala to begin.

As the affair began, the Coalition Sisters marched in with Hattitude to “Majic Touch” by Robin Thicke. Greetings were extended by the organization’s president, Joyce Hopson, PhD followed by Margie McCorvey who gave the gathering the Mission of the organization.

Men in Hats began the entertainment led by Mister Marion Williams and the Dudes as everyone waited to begin a feast, catered by Fa’show Catering, of Boneless Chicken with gravy or Pot Roast with brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, French style green beans, garden salad, tea, lemonade or bottled water. Deserts included homemade cakes and pies.

After the distribution of door prizes, the parade of hats began. Not only did the hats have ‘Hattitude’, the fashions that It’s Personal by Shelia Greene, also added the personal touch to make the event a success. It’s Personal also gave a 30% discount ticket for the fashions and hats to patrons who plan to visit the store for purchases as a result of the Coalition It’s Personal Fashion Show.

Each year the National Coalition of 100 Black Women hosts their Luncheon and Hat Show to give scholarships to students heading to college. This year, there were nine students that received a $500 scholarship. They were: Jasmine Brown, Arianna Moore, Jaylan Rawling, Michael Roberts, II, Lauren Johnson, Tyree Randall, Kyndall Rideau, Robert Rush and Daria Straughn.

Scholarship Partners included Gulf Power Company, Comm. Lumon My, Dist. 3, City Councilwoman Jewel Canada-Wynn District 7, GSI Recycling, Inc., Dr. & Mrs. Marion Williams, Comm. Steve Barry Dist. 5, Scape Inc., and City Council Gerald Wingate.

In-Kind Donations included Mrs. Sue Straughn, Mr. Alex Robinson, 100 Black Men of Pensacola, Dr. & Mrs. Charles W. Washington, WRNE/CHOICE 106.9, Mr. Floyd Swing, The Gulf Coast Voice and Magnificent 7.

And to end a marvelous occasion, prizes were given to The Fancy Hat, The Sophisticated Gent Hat, The Diva Hat, The Hattitudes Hat and Young Divas and Gents Hats.

