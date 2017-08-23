COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, August 24, 2017 – 11:30 am to 1:00 pm – United Way Invites Community to Annual Meeting – Location: First Baptist Church of Pensacola. Keynote speaker: Wendy Spencer, CEO of Leadership Pensacola. Tickets: $15.00 per person or $100.00 for table of eight. For more info, call (850) 434-3157 or email to info@unitedwayescambia.org. Come hear how your dollars and volunteer service made a difference in Escambia county.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 -7:00 pm – The Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet – Location: The event Center (Navy Blvd). Key speaker–Omar Neal, former Mayor of Tuskegee, Ala. Tickets: $50.00 helps to sponsors student scholarships. For more info, contact President Rodney Jones (850) 293-2756 or (850) 607-3252.

Sunday, August 27, 2017 – 11:00 am – Damascus Road Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 33rd Year Church Anniversary – 8198 Untreiner Avenue, Pensacola. Host: Dr. Earl F. Jackson, Pastor. Speaker: Pastor David Graves of Emanuel Faith Temple Baptist Church, Wiggins, Mississippi. For more information call (850) 479-1516 or www.drmbc.org.

Sunday, August 27, 2017 – 11:00 am – Mt. Zion Baptist Church celebrates 137th Church Anniversary – 528 West Jackson Street, Pensacola. Host: Rev. Matthew Payne II, Pastor. Speaker: Rev. Ray Steven White of St. Paul AME Zion, Cantonment, Fl. For more information call (850) 432-4958 or mtzionbaptchurch@att.net.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW–“Pink in the City”– AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call (850) 433-3324 or (850) 435-2959. Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls. Please note this event will not occur until September 9th and additional details will follow as the date approaches.

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – 3:30 pm to 11:45 pm – 2017 Gulf Coast Summer Fest ‘Jazz Edition’, a Banks Enterprise production. Location: Pensacola Community Maritime Park (on the water). Tickets: Advanced sale: $50.00, General Admission: $65.00, Day of Show: $80.00, Preferred Table Seating: $100 (per person). For more info, go to www.gulfcoastsummerfestjazzedition.com.

Saturday, September 9th – Sunday, September 17, 2017 – The Annual Fund Raising Campaign for Sickle Cell Disease with following activities: Saturday – September 9th – 29th Annual Golf Tournament (Osceola Golf Course) 8:00 am Shotgun Entry Fee: $75.00 per person. Contact Walter Wallace at (850) 291-0168. Saturday, September 16th – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Open House & Appreciation – Cycle Gear 500 N. Davis Hwy., Ste 11, Pensacola. Open to the public. Saturday, September 16th – Bike-A-Thon – 7:00 am registration, 9:00 am KSU. Ride begins at Cycle Gear 5007 N. Davis Hwy, Ste. 11. Donation: $20 per rider, $5 per passenger. Contact Charles Shoemo at (850) 450-0765 or Sam Edwards at (850) 450-6434. Sunday,

Saturday, September 9, 2017 – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and Sunday, September 10, 2017 – 2:00 pm. Historic St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church (500 N. Reus St) celebrating 130 years. Saturday, special community event; full of activities. Sunday guest speaker: Larry Irving and Talbot Chapel AME Zion Church choir. For additional info, contact: Nettie Eaton, (850) 673-4993 or eatonn@bellsouth.net.

September 17th – Sickle Cell Awareness Church Sunday. Area Churches are asked to raise awareness and contribute a donation(s) for sickle cell disease.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – 5:30 pm – Regular School Board Meeting – To vote on naming the new wing on the old Spencer Bibb’s Elementary School to ‘Dr. Elmer Jenkin’s Teacher Learning Center’. Asking public to please attend to show community support in favor of this naming. Location: J.E. Hall Center, 30 E. Texar Drive, Room 160.

Friday, September 22, 2017 – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm – Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down – Location: The Salvation Army, 1501 N ‘Q’ St., Pensacola. For further info, contact Joseph Herring at (850) 346-3996, Everlyn Coleman (850) 543-2258 or Lawrence Herring (251) 401-4868.

