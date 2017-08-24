The Gantt Report: Dating Donald

By Lucius Gantt

Internet dating sites are a quick way to see and consider men and women that appear to be relationship possibilities.

It doesn’t take long, however, to realize that photos and information considered from afar, so to speak, are oftentimes far from looking and being good.

To me, President Elect Donald Trump is like many of the people that have profiles on dating web sites.

If you scroll through a hundred profiles on any of the dating sites you will find that 90% of what you find is not what you thought you had found!

The person’s names are not their names, their home towns are not their home towns, their education status is not a measure of their schooling, their income is not nearly what their worth is and the pictures they post on their dating profiles is not a true and recent photo of how they currently look!

America’s 2016 voters were just like the people that surf the internet dating sites. They were looking for someone to love, looking in all of the wrong places!

I’ve told you time and time and time again that Republicans had this campaign thing down pat while Democrats and others had no clue about how to influence voters, how to determine a political professional from a political charlatan, how to effectively mobilize and solidify its most loyal base of voters, how to create and deliver successful political messages and how to win national, statewide or local elections!

Some candidates will do anything to win. They will lie, they will cheat, they will steal and they will hire anybody that can help them win and it doesn’t matter what race they are, what party they are affiliated with or what campaign contributors , who know little or nothing about winning elections, tell them to do.

Who can help them win is the primary motivating factor n putting together a campaign team that can win elections!

President Elect Donald Trump may be a fool but he is no dummy!

Trump knew what was on the minds of business owners, racists, sexists, segregationists, white nationalists, unemployed Americans, rural Americans, war mongers, industrialists, and many other groups and he knew what words to use and speeches to make to fire them up during election time.

Trump blamed everybody in elected office for both existing and non-existing governmental problems, he described himself as “perfect”, he said he knew more about government, about military operations, about international government relations, foreign trade, race relations, religion, health care and other issues than anyone else in America.

And the people believed him. The people were looking for someone to love.

Well, most marriages don’t last happily ever after, they don’t last through better and worse or through richer and poorer.

I believe the love affair between the President Elect and the people that voted for him will one day end in divorce!

When you meet that allegedly special person on match.com or Blackpeoplemeet.com and they turn out to be totally different than what they advertised on their profiles, love can turn to hate.

Don’t worry, once the people discover who they voted for they will desire to make a change. Once people realize they have been politically pimped, they will seek to choose a different political Mack.

And, once the people find out that you can’t depend on governments or elected officials to solve all of their most important life issues, the people will begin to take care of and believe in themselves!

The date with Donald will not last as long as you thought it would!





