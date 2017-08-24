Kick-Off Event Against Breast Cancer Big Success

By Charles Davis III

On Thursday the 24th of August, the kick-off event for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer was held at the Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center here in Pensacola, Florida. This event kick-starts the annual Walk Against Breast Cancer which will be held in October of this year.

Kimberly Thomas and Douglas Bates are the co-chairs for this year’s event and helped welcome the attendees by distributing various gifts. Co-hosts Sue Straughn of WEAR TV3 News and Brent Lane of Cat Country 98.7 radio station also provided a fun atmosphere for all.

Several breast cancer survivors showed up to support each other and to help make this event a great success. Survivors from all ages and various backgrounds were there to share their story and encourage one another.

Two-time cancer survivor, Claudia Johnson stated, “The event was great; I look forward to it every year. It helps and encourages so many breast cancer survivors.” Johnson continued, “I think it’s a great time for the community to see how this affects everybody in the community as well as get the support and get the word out about the big event in October.”

At this time there are more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. Some of the warning signs are: lumps or masses in the breast, swelling, skin irritation, dimpling, nipple pain or retraction, redness, scaliness and nipple discharge. Recognizing these signs and seeking early treatment will help make major strides towards breast cancer prevention and treatment.

The annual Walk Against Breast Cancer march will be held at Cordova Mall on Saturday, October 28, 2017. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. and the walk will begin at 8:00 a.m.





Comments