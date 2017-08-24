Pensacola Says Good Bye to Mrs. Alice Johnson

By Jacqueline Miles

One of the shining lights of Pensacola went to be with the Lord Wednesday August 16th. Alice Johnson, who celebrated her 100th birthday this past November 28, was a pillar in the Pensacola community. “She was always cooking for people in the city,” said Raymond Reese, her son. “In fact, many people used her recipes. She also worked with Vera Rancifer of “the Dwarf” in early days where a lot of her recipes were used.

Mrs. Johnson was born to Lillie Houston and she had one sister, Thelma Ford. She later married and had seven boys and one girl. Everyone called her ‘Neecie’. It was known fact that if you knew ‘Neecie’ then you were going to eat something she cooked.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of Talbot Chapel, Rev. Philpot pastor. For years she served on the Usher Board and always could be found working in the Church’s kitchen.

Mrs. Johnson was the mother of Rosemond Johnson, the soldier Johnson’s Beach was renamed after. Rosemond, in order to help his mother, lied about his age and went into the service. He was killed in the line of duty as he pulled three of his comrades out of the line of fire. Upon re-entering to get the fourth comrade, he was shot and killed.

Raymond Reese started to work at the age of six. He then stepped up to the plate to help his mother. “I began to start shining shoes and if I made $3.00, mama got $2.00. I went into the service after a period of time and continued to help her until her death,” said Reese.

Funeral services will be help at Talbot Chapel Church at 10 am on Saturday, August 26th. Benboe Funeral Home will be officiating.





