Electric Biker Passes through Pensacola

By Jacqueline Miles

Robert Mohr, dipl.-geograf, author, journalist and adventurer from Munich, Germany began an around the world bike trip with a Buddy Bike, e-bike. His journey began May 16th at 12pm from Buddy Electric in Okern Torgvei 1, Oslo, Norway and the adventure will end in Jacksonville, Florida. When asked by The Gulf Coast Voice why he decided to make such a long trip on an electric bike he said, “To see the world from a different perspective. I had cancer but I’m better now. It’s just my way of saying thank you for being a survivor.” Mohr admits that after all the riding through different countries (Sweden, Latvia, Russia, Mongolia, China, Portugal, Spain and France) he’s happy that this is the last leg of his trip. Taking a plane from Shanghai to Los Angeles, California to continue, it has taken him 3 months to get this far and riding an electric bike has been a better experience than riding a normal bike. “This has been done by regular bikers and it’s taken them a year,” he said. “This also is a way of promoting energy efficiency.”

Mohr says when this trip is over, he is looking for an airlines that will take him back home. “Things have become much stricter now and it’s going to be difficult getting my electric bike back with the batteries.

I don’t want to just dump the batteries somewhere, that causes pollution.” He’s asking if anyone has an airplane or can help him return home safely with his bike to please let him know. Robert.mohr@t-online.de or contact Buddy Electric AS: post@buddyelectric.com

About the bike: The Buddy Bike Model is a M2 with a 17,5 Ah Panasonic x 3 (52,5 Ah/1.890Wh); Theoretical range, travels up to 350 km. The motor is a 350 W Rear wheel motor with 27 speeds. It is an aluminum frame with 180 – hydraulic disc brakes from Shimano. It also has a USB port on the handlebar to charge your phone.

